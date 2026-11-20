US stocks slumped on Thursday, after Anthropic's super-sized IPO failed to revitalize faded enthusiasm over artificial intelligence, as an early spike in its share price ebbed. Anthropic shares opened at $111.50 a share and quickly rose as high as $115 a share, or 38.6% above the offer price, but pared those gains to 17.1% by ‌the end of the session.

All three major US stock indexes dropped at least 2%, with the benchmark S&P 500 logging its sixth straight session of losses. The S&P 500 was on course to post its steepest weekly decline since April 2025.

Anthropic's debut, the largest IPO on record, was priced late Wednesday at $83 per share and was widely viewed as the next high bar to clear for the AI trade. The stock opened shortly before ‌noon. After the company's market valuation briefly surpassed $2 trillion, its momentum began to lose steam. "The Anthropic IPO is attracting gobs of attention," said Jed Ellerbroek, portfolio manager at Argent Capital in St. Louis, Missouri. "That ‌money is coming from somewhere; investors are making changes in their portfolio to incorporate Anthropic, so I wouldn't extrapolate a whole lot of meaning from today's trading behavior, whether it's up or down."

Even so, Ellerbroek's enthusiasm for the AI trade has waned. "My beliefs about the growth in data center capex spending have come down a little bit over the last month or two," he added. "Nvidia's crisis situation is a big deal. The midterm elections have had an impact."

"Data centers are going to be more expensive to ⁠build and they're ​going to be built more slowly." Advanced Micro Devices shares ⁠tumbled 7.7% after investigative outlet Hunterbrook said its affiliated fund, Hunterbrook Capital, had taken a short position in the company.

Most tech stocks lost ground, with Micron and Broadcom both dropping 2.1%. Nvidia declined 3.3%, its sixth straight losing session, after the chipmaker's upbeat revenue ⁠forecast did little to lift sentiment.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index closed 2.4% lower on the day. Neocloud firms CoreWeave dropped 6.1% and Nebius slid 9.4%.

The broader technology sector ended down 1.9%. In other stocks, Palo Alto Networks shares jumped 6.4% after the cybersecurity firm ​raised its 2027 revenue guidance.

Walmart slipped 1.0% following the retail giant's disappointing annual sales forecast. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,101.11 points, or 2.19%, to 49,097.06, the S&P 500 lost 147.80 points, or ⁠2.02%, to 7,175.83 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 550.68 points, or 2.25%, to 23,879.20.

FOCUS TURNS TO THE FED Following Wednesday's release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve's October policy meeting, investors are recalibrating their expectations pertaining to upcoming rate decisions.

The minutes revealed a desire ⁠to ​rein in inflation even prior to the recent release of consumer and producer price indexes, which showed price pressures heating up. Financial markets are currently pricing in a 96.4% likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate hike at the central bank's December meeting, with a small chance of a super-sized 50-basis-point increase, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Next week, the Commerce Department is expected to release its personal consumption expenditures (PCE) report, which includes the Fed's ⁠preferred inflation gauge, the PCE price index. Analysts expect the report to show year-on-year core inflation of 3.2%, well above the central bank's 2% annual target. Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 4.37-to-1 ratio on the ⁠NYSE. There were 21 new highs and 796 new ⁠lows on the NYSE.

On the Nasdaq, 1,057 stocks rose and 3,756 fell as declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 3.55-to-1 ratio. The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 18 new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 34 new highs and 529 new lows.

Volume on US exchanges was 20.83 billion shares, compared with ‌the 19.00 billion average for the ‌full session over the last 20 trading days.