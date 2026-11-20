NFL-Nacua handed three-game suspension for violating league personal conduct policy
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua will serve a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, the league said on Thursday. The NFL did not provide any details on the nature of the violation. The Rams did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Rams placed Nacua on Injured Reserve last week after suffering turf toe and a sprain to his MCL and PCL. He will serve the suspension on Injured Reserve. The NFL said he was eligible for reinstatement on December 14, a day after the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers.
The two-time Pro Bowler led the league in receptions last year.