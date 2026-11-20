Los Angeles ​Rams wide ​receiver Puka Nacua ‌will serve ​a three-game suspension for violating the ‌NFL's personal conduct policy, the league said on Thursday. The NFL did not provide ‌any details on the nature of ‌the violation. The Rams did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Rams ⁠placed ​Nacua ⁠on Injured Reserve last week after suffering ⁠turf toe and a sprain to his ​MCL and PCL. He will serve the ⁠suspension on Injured Reserve. The NFL said ⁠he ​was eligible for reinstatement on December 14, a day after ⁠the Rams' game against the San Francisco ⁠49ers.

The ⁠two-time Pro Bowler led the league in receptions last year.