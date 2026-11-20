US President Donald ‌Trump on ​Thursday appeared to push a decision on renewed major strikes against Iran into next year, extending a timeline that he had previously suggested could come to a head after this month's US midterm elections. Asked in an interview with Reuters about the possibility of new strikes, Trump said: “Well, I’ll ‌talk to you about it after the beginning of the year.”

“We’ve got time," added Trump, speaking from his plane as he returned to Washington from his trip to China. In recent weeks, Trump has alternated between threats of escalation against Iran and indicating he could wind down hostilities, with the two sides in a standoff over efforts to resolve the conflict.

Trump gave a similar timeline in two other interviews. "We'll see ‌what happens after January 1," he told Fox News in an interview that aired on Thursday, while saying in a separate interview with a reporter for Axios and Israel's News 12: "I'm not ‌rushing to make any decisions on Iran." In the weeks leading up to the November 3 congressional contests, Trump repeatedly suggested that Iran would be more willing to strike a deal in the eight-month conflict following the US elections.

But after his fellow Republicans lost both chambers of Congress, his administration last week said it believes its blockade and economic sanctions against Iran are working. The US Senate, which Republicans control until January 3, again on Thursday rejected a measure aimed at curbing the war. Trump ⁠has acknowledged ​Iran played a role in the losses but has ⁠said he would not have changed course.

Vice President JD Vance, a possible 2028 presidential candidate, publicly distanced himself from the war, which he blamed for the party's political rout. Trump later directed Vance away from Iran diplomatic efforts to instead ⁠focus on domestic matters. "JD was fine," Trump said when asked by Reuters about the vice president's social media post. "What he said was right. He said that the whole situation is one of the reasons certainly that the election didn’t ​go our way."

"And the big thing is if you had to do it again, would you do it? And the answer is yes. Because you can’t let Iran ⁠have a nuclear weapon," Trump said. Thursday's joint statement issued following Trump's summit with his Russian and Chinese counterparts did not mention the conflict with Iran.

DOWNPLAYS BOMB THREAT Trump, on Fox News, was also asked about a report carried by CNN this week that Iran ⁠was ​planning to detonate a "dirty bomb" in Washington. A dirty bomb uses conventional explosives to spread radioactive material.

He appeared to downplay such a threat, saying, "I don't think so" when asked if people in the capital should be alarmed, although he also said there were indications Iran was "looking at" biological or chemical weapons, without elaborating. "There is indication that Iran is looking at gases, looking at bio, because we've ⁠shut them out with the nuclear. Nuclear is much harder. And they're looking at gas and ... biological weapons — not nice — and other things," Trump said.

Iran's Foreign Ministry, in a post on X, ⁠said US accusations about Tehran developing chemical and biological ⁠weapons were intended to create fear and justify military action. It earlier this week called the CNN report "baseless." Israel, the United States and other Western countries have long accused Iran of seeking nuclear weapons, which Tehran denies. Destroying Iran's nuclear programme was one of Trump's main justifications when he launched strikes against ‌Iran in February alongside Israel.