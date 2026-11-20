Global stocks fell on Thursday with sliding tech shares ‌as ​Anthropic's debut failed to allay investor concerns about AI returns, while oil prices rose as attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz grabbed market attention. Investors have said that Anthropic's market reception over the coming days and weeks will be heavily scrutinized to gauge broader ‌sentiment toward investments in artificial intelligence. The Claude developer's initial public offering was priced at $83 a share, valuing Anthropic at about $1.5 trillion before the stock rose as much as 39% to trade at $115.10.

"Investors are making changes in their portfolio to incorporate Anthropic, so I wouldn't extrapolate a whole lot of meaning from (Thursday's) trading behavior, whether it's up or down," said Jed Ellerbroek, portfolio manager at ‌Argent Capital in St. Louis. Ellerbroek pointed to a leadership change in chipmaker Nvidia and to shrinking bets on the growth in data center capex as having an impact on ‌investors.

"Data centers are going to be more expensive to build and they're going to be built more slowly," Ellerbroek said. Anthropic's stock closed up 17% on its debut, valuing the company at just below $1.8 trillion.

"We can't underestimate the importance of this IPO. It sort of serves as a valuation for the wider AI ecosystem," said Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at StoneX. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,101.11 points, or 2.19%, to 49,097.06, the ⁠S&P 500 fell ​147.80 points, or 2.02%, to 7,175.83 and the ⁠Nasdaq Composite fell 550.68 points, or 2.25%, to 23,879.20.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 17.76 points, or 1.65%, to 1,056.80. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.88%, while emerging market stocks fell 18.79 points, or 1.27%, ⁠to 1,465.49. DOLLAR AND OIL EDGE HIGHER

The dollar ticked up against developed peers but some sensitive currencies sold off on concerns about tightening financial conditions. Mexico's peso fell 1.4% and Colombia's peso dropped 1.8%. "We're seeing ​a scramble for US dollar liquidity, and the entire emerging market complex is suffering a severe selloff as global financial conditions tighten," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist ⁠at Corpay.

"With sentiment on the US technology sector showing signs of crumbling while expectations for the Fed's policy path climb, stress is rising in the currencies most exposed to a slowdown in the AI buildout," Schamotta said. Against a basket ⁠of ​peers, the greenback has climbed to 19-month highs on the back of expectations of tighter monetary policy out of Washington. On Thursday, the dollar index rose for an eighth consecutive session and was up 0.14% to 103.96.

In commodities, oil prices settled flat on the day but were higher late as earlier reports of tanker disruptions in the Strait of ⁠Hormuz more than offset rising US crude inventories and forecasts for a global oil surplus. Iran's navy said in a statement carried by state media that two oil tankers hit ⁠naval mines in the waterway and "exploded" on Thursday. Reuters ⁠could not independently verify the report.

US crude rose 0.66% to $83.81 a barrel and Brent rose to $92.72 per barrel, up 0.84% on the day. Spot gold fell 2.54% to $3,627.55 an ounce, and spot silver fell 4.36% to $43.04 an ounce. Copper declined 0.14% to $12,453.00 a ton.