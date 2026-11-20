A Trump administration official suggested ‌to Guyana ​in recent months that it consider ceding some of its territory to neighboring Venezuela, a comment that shocked officials from the small oil-producing nation and forced Washington to reassure them that US policy regarding the countries' borders had not changed, three people familiar with the matter said. Venezuela has long claimed the Essequibo - an area in Guyana rich in gold, diamonds and bauxite - but the US and essentially every other country in the world recognize it as Guyanese in practice.

State Department policy chief Jeremy Lewin told ‌Guyanese Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud during a September meeting in Washington that he could help broker territorial talks with acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez, one of the people said. Two other people said Lewin, a prominent Trump appointee who left the State Department at the end of October, floated the possibility of Venezuela taking partial control of the Essequibo region, which comprises the western two thirds of Guyana.

In an interview with Reuters, Lewin said he held "preliminary" talks with the Guyanese and Venezuelans regarding the nations' territorial dispute. He said those talks came after Rodriguez wrote a letter to US President Donald Trump in May seeking US mediation to facilitate direct talks with Guyana on the status of the territory. Rodriguez also raised ‌the issue directly with Lewin, he said, during a meeting in Caracas in July. The conversations were fully directed and authorized by the White House, Lewin added.

The episode highlights the deepening ties between the Trump administration and the Rodriguez government, which, following a US operation to grab former president Nicolas Maduro earlier this year, has swung ‌open the doors to greater US involvement in the country's affairs. In Guyana, the episode stunned officials, who have repeatedly said that the Essequibo's status is non-negotiable, the people said.

When asked for comment, a State Department official said in an email that the department is "pitched different ideas and policy options from outside parties everyday," but that its position on the Venezuela-Guyana boundary had not changed. The White House referred questions to the State Department, without addressing whether it had directed any talks over the future of the Essequibo or whether it had received any letter from Rodriguez.

A person familiar with US dealings with Venezuela also said Lewin was tasked on the issue by the White House. Guyana's government did not respond to multiple reuqests for comment. After the Reuters story was published, Persaud posted a statement on social media from the Guyanese foreign ministry saying the "Guyana-Venezuela ⁠border controversy" was discussed with ​State Department officials in a September meeting and that the focus was on an International ⁠Court of Justice process.

"Guyana has received the assurance of the United States Government that nothing has changed since," the ministry said. The Venezuelan government did not respond to requests for comment.

LONG-SIMMERING CONFLICT The Essequibo has been a long-running source of contention between Guyana and Venezuela, which has claimed the region on and off for over 180 years.

The issue moved to the front burner following massive oil finds by ExxonMobil in ⁠nearby waters in 2015, discoveries that have turned Guyana into the world's fastest-growing economy. Faced with increasingly aggressive Venezuelan threats, Guyana brought the dispute to the International Court of Justice in The Hague in 2018, asking it to reaffirm the border laid down in an 1899 arbitration between Venezuela and the then-colony of British Guiana. Guyana, a nation of 1 million people wedged between Venezuela and Suriname ​on South America's Caribbean coast, is a close US ally, and both Guyana and the US had tense relations with Caracas during the Maduro administration.

But after the US captured Maduro in a January snatch-and-grab operation, relations between Washington and Caracas have vastly improved. On Wednesday, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth met with Rodriguez ⁠in Caracas and signed an agreement to boost military cooperation between the nations. In a May 11 letter seen by Reuters, Rodriguez sought support from Trump to help create conditions to allow a rapprochement with Guyana with the aim of addressing what she described as the "historic territorial controversy" regarding the Essequibo. She wrote that Caracas always advocated that this matter be addressed via talks.

Reuters was not able to independently confirm the authenticity of the ⁠letter, ​which Lewin provided to the news agency. CONVERSATIONS WITH RODRIGUEZ

Lewin told Reuters that Rodriguez, after sending the letter, then "raised the issue with me and the White House asked me to conduct preliminary and confidential conversations with the Guyanese and Venezuelans to better dimension the issue for the Administration. I did so and reported back to (Secretary of State Marco Rubio) and White House." Lewin, an alumnus of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, became the State Department's director of policy planning in August, a position he held for about two months before his departure.

According to two people familiar with the matter, Lewin during his July conversation with Rodriguez in Caracas discussed the possibility of US companies doing business ⁠in the Essequibo. In his September meeting with Guyanese officials, he noted that he had a very close relationship with Rodriguez, telling the meeting's attendees that he could help arrange bilateral talks, said one of the people with knowledge of the encounter.

While sources differ on the exact wording used by Lewin during that meeting, Guyanese ⁠officials were concerned enough that they quickly sought clarifications from other State Department officials. In response, those ⁠officials assured Guyanese counterparts that the US position regarding the Essequibo had not changed, two of the people said. Lewin did not provide additional details of his conversations, which he described as "confidential," but said he was acting at the direction of the White House, and any suggestion otherwise was "entirely false."

Rodriguez, who was Maduro's vice president before the US captured the former leader and brought him to New York to face narcoterrorism charges, has repeatedly and publicly pressed Venezuela's claims over the Essequibo in recent months. During her ‌speech to the UN General Assembly in September, for instance, ‌she called on Guyana to enter into negotiations over the legal status of the region.