World ‌number ​four Ben Shelton had to battle for over two hours before carving out a 7-6(8) 7-5 win over Spaniard Rafael Jodar at the ATP Finals on Thursday to ‌move into the last four.

The US Open finalist benefitted from already-qualified Alexander Zverev's 6-4 7-6(6) win over France's Arthur Fils. Fils had needed a straight sets win in order to advance at the expense of Shelton. The American, a Paris Masters finalist ‌earlier this month, looked in trouble when he struggled with Jodar's serve and did not muster a break point ‌in the first set.

It was Jodar who looked more likely to break the deadlock before Shelton got the edge in a tightly contested tiebreak. He earned an early break in the second set and looked firmly in control until Jodar won three consecutive games to go 5-4 up.

Shelton, however, ⁠stayed composed ​and won two long and ⁠brutal baseline rallies to break back before delivering a near-perfect service game to seal his win. "It was really tough," Shelton said. "Rafa is a great ⁠player. So many weapons and such a great competitor as well. I knew it wasn't going to be an easy match going ​in and I was happy to get through some tough moments in the first set, early, when I ⁠was down break points to get to the tie-break."

"A tricky second set and being up a break and losing it. But I think I fought ⁠well ​and competed well." The 20-year-old Jodar has enjoyed a sensational debut year on the ATP Tour, shooting up from the mid-100s to the top 10 in less than 12 months, but he will end his maiden appearance at the ⁠ATP Finals with three group losses.

Zverev, already through after beating both Shelton and Jodar without dropping a set, needed a ⁠solitary break to win the ⁠first set and dash Fils' hopes of a semi-final spot. But the world number seven kept fighting, earning two set points at 6-5 in the second set. He then saved five ‌match points before ‌Zverev finished the job on his sixth attempt.