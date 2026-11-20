White ​House national cyber director Sean Cairncross is leaving his post, Axios reported ‌on Thursday.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report. Cairncross, who leads ‌the Office of the National Cyber Director that coordinates ‌cybersecurity policy and strategy across the federal government, did not want to serve another two years and is leaving now to ⁠give the ​White House ⁠time to secure Senate confirmation before Democrats take control of Congress ⁠in January, Axios reported, citing sources.

Cairncross' departure was amicable, Axios ​reported. President Donald Trump's Republican Party lost its majority in ⁠the Senate and House of Representatives in this month's ⁠US midterm ​elections.

The news of the departure comes after tech outages that have hit US air travel, banking ⁠and national security systems in recent days. Top US officials have ⁠repeatedly ⁠said the outages are separate from each other and note related to any cyber attacks.