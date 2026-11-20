Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Anthony Edwards on return: 'I plan on coming back, but I don't know when'

Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards said Thursday that he is optimistic about his prognosis following right knee surgery. That said, he doesn't have a timetable for when he'll return to the ​court. The Timberwolves initially expected Edwards to be sidelined at least eight weeks after he underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure on his right knee on Oct. 29.

Soccer-Spirit to take on Current in heavyweight ​NWSL final clash

The KC Current will take the NWSL’s most prolific attack into Saturday’s championship game against the Washington Spirit, with both teams seeking to ‌put recent ​playoff disappointment behind them. Washington have finished runners-up in each of the last two seasons, losing to Orlando Pride in the 2024 final before being denied by Gotham FC’s fairytale run last year. The Spirit will have home advantage after the championship game was awarded to Washington well before the finalists were known.

Alexander Zverev to defend himself against lawsuit by ex-partner

World No. 1 tennis player Alexander Zverev was officially notified Wednesday of a lawsuit filed by his former partner, who alleges that he violated terms of an out-of-court settlement. Brenda Patea, the mother of the former couple's daughter, filed a civil lawsuit on Sept. 18 in Germany alleging that Zverev breached an agreement with public comments ‌regarding her allegations of domestic abuse against him.

Raiders TE Brock Bowers (ankle, quad) returns to practice

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers was spotted at practice Thursday, a promising sign for his potential return to game action. Bowers was seen warming up in pads with his teammates, one day after he missed practice due to ankle and quadricep injuries.

Connor Bedard, Blackhawks weighing rehab vs. surgery

The Chicago Blackhawks are weighing whether captain Connor Bedard needs rehabilitation or shoulder surgery. Bedard has been ruled out Thursday for Chicago's home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets and the team's upcoming three-game road trip.

South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers (ankle) set to play vs. Georgia

South Carolina star quarterback LaNorris Sellers is on track to play against top-ranked Georgia on Saturday night after his name didn't appear on the Southeastern Conference's availability report. Sellers sat out against Arkansas last weekend due to an ankle injury, and coach Shane Beamer declined to be forthcoming about his status earlier this week.

Bill ‌Belichick, Robert Kraft repeat as Hall of Fame finalists

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft advanced as finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the second consecutive year and will be among 15 candidates up for consideration by the revamped selection committee. The duo powered the New England Patriots to unparalleled heights over the better part of two decades but were not chosen from a pool of finalists by the selection committee last ‌year.

Championships decided, F1 drivers discuss what's still at stake in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- For the second time in four years, Formula 1 has descended on Las Vegas with the World Drivers' and Constructors' Championships having already been decided. While conventional wisdom would suggest that now would be the perfect time for teams to start mailing it in, there are still positions in the standings being fought for and tens of millions of dollars on the line.

Rams WR Puka Nacua hit with three-game ban for personal conduct violation

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was suspended three games on Thursday for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. But Nacua (knee) is already on injured reserve, which requires a four-game absence by NFL rule. The NFL will allow Nacua to serve the suspension while on injured reserve but communicated to Nacua "further violation of the personal conduct policy, including failing to satisfy the conditions of his diversion program, will subject him to additional and more substantial discipline, including banishment from the league."

Golf-Woods to design new golf course in Northern Ireland

Tiger Woods will design Northern Ireland's first new championship links golf course in more than 100 years, ⁠his firm TGR Design said in ​a social media post on Thursday. The 15-times major champion's course architecture company unveiled plans for Bellarena Golf Links on Northern Ireland's ⁠Causeway Coast, about 20 miles west of Royal Portrush, which has hosted The Open Championship three times.

Report: Mark Walter nearing $750M sale of Sparks to Padres owners

Mark Walter, who has a controlling stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers, is set to sell off another sports asset, with Sportico reporting Thursday he is close to a deal to offload the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks for $750 million. San Diego Padres owners Jose E. Feliciano and wife Kwanza Jones reportedly are set to purchase the Sparks in a record deal for a WNBA team. The previous largest purchase ⁠price for an WNBA team came when the Connecticut Sun were sold for $300 million in March of this year. The Sun plan to move to Houston.

Tennis-Alcaraz overpowers Medvedev, cruises into ATP Finals last four

World number three Carlos Alcaraz eased past Daniil Medvedev 6-2 6-4 on Wednesday to power into the last four with a match to spare at the season-ending ATP Finals. Alcaraz, seeking his maiden ATP Finals title, needed just 72 minutes to stretch his winning run to 11 matches after clinching back-to-back titles in Vienna and Paris. ​He has won three titles since coming back to the tour at the US Open following a four-month break due to a wrist injury.

Injury ends Erik van Rooyen's bid for conditional PGA Tour status

Erik van Rooyen withdrew from the RSM Classic with a rib injury on Thursday at St. Simons Island, Ga., ending his bid to gain conditional PGA Tour status for 2027. The South Africa native had ⁠been surging of late with two top-10 finishes in his last three tournaments. He finished tied for fourth at the Austin Championship last week.

Tennis-Shelton battles past Jodar to close in on semi-final berth

World number four Ben Shelton had to battle for over two hours before carving out a 7-6(8) 7-5 win over Spaniard Rafael Jodar at the ATP Finals on Thursday to move into the last four. The US Open finalist benefitted from already-qualified Alexander Zverev's 6-4 7-6(6) win over France's Arthur Fils. Fils had needed a straight sets win in order to advance at the expense of Shelton.

NFL-Nacua handed ⁠three-game suspension ​for violating league personal conduct policy

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua will serve a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, the league said on Thursday. The NFL did not provide any details on the nature of the violation. The Rams did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ravens send Marlon Humphrey home after Baltimore remarks

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was sent home from practice Thursday and will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, coach Jesse Minter said. Minter's decision comes on the heels of Humphrey's derogatory comment about the city of Baltimore on his recent podcast.

Soccer-FIFA unveils presidential candidates as Diallo, Tashima challenge Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino's re-election bid will be challenged by the French and Japanese federation presidents Philippe Diallo and Kozo Tashima, the global soccer body said on Thursday. Former Swiss defender Ramon Vega, who announced his intention to run last month, was not among the ⁠candidates mentioned by FIFA.

NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo paces Heat in first game vs. Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo, playing against his former team for the first time, nearly had a triple-double as the host Miami Heat defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 137-130 on Wednesday night. Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. Bam Adebayo scored 26 points and Davion Mitchell added 24 points and six assists as Miami won its sixth straight game and improved ⁠to 9-2 over its past 11.

Week 11 MNF: Colts-Texans Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

Two underachieving teams look to secure their fourth ⁠victory of the season when the Indianapolis Colts face the host Houston Texans in an AFC South showdown Thursday night. The Texans (3-6) dropped their first four games of the season and are viewed as disappointments after making the playoffs in each of the previous three seasons.

President Donald Trump posthumously pardons Pete Rose

President Donald Trump posthumously pardoned Major League Baseball's all-time hits leader Pete Rose, who was convicted of filing erroneous tax returns and barred from the Hall of Fame. "I have just given a Complete and Total Pardon to the Late, Great Pete Rose, a true Baseball SUPERSTAR & LEGEND, whose record of 4,256 Hits ... will never be broken," Trump wrote in a social media ‌post on Thursday.

Spurs G Dylan Harper (hip) could miss 3 weeks

San Antonio Spurs guard ‌Dylan Harper was diagnosed with a left hip rotator strain Thursday and he could miss up to three weeks, according to multiple reports. Harper was injured late in Tuesday's 105-93 home loss to the Detroit Pistons. Harper's feet slid ​out from under him late in the contest and he was in intense pain while on the court.