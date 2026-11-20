Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Four men guilty of sex crimes against woman drugged by husband in UK case with echoes of Pelicot

Four British men were convicted on Thursday of raping or sexually abusing a woman who was drugged by her then-husband in a case with echoes of that of Gisele Pelicot, the French woman who became a global symbol in the fight against sexual violence.

Joanne Young, like Pelicot, decided ​to waive her legal right to anonymity after discovering that her husband at the time had repeatedly drugged her and advertised her for sex online to strangers over more than a decade.

Gazans return to battered camp after Israel says it concluded tank raid

Palestinians started returning to their battered Gaza camp on ​Thursday after Israel’s military said it had concluded a tank raid to dismantle a suspected Hamas tunnel, its biggest ground incursion across the ceasefire line since last year's truce. Posting a message to ‌the people of Gaza on ​Facebook, the military said its forces ended an "activity against Hamas infrastructure" in the area, and that the main north-south Salahudeen road had been reopened for traffic.

Russian prosecutors warn Wikimedia could be labelled undesirable

Russia's Prosecutor General's Office said on Thursday that the Wikimedia Foundation, which oversees Wikipedia and other information projects, could be branded undesirable under Russian law on grounds of destabilising the country. A statement by the office, quoted by Interfax news agency, said it had issued a warning about the possibility of declaring Wikimedia undesirable.

No one asked for my consent, woman in UK drug rape case like Pelicot's says

Joanne Young only learned that her husband of two decades, Philip, had been advertising her for sex with strangers on websites when detectives came to their house two years ago. Police had been investigating extreme bestiality images which he had uploaded to the internet.

Zelenskiy says Ukrainian battlefield positions strong, cites defence against attacks on two cities

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that Ukraine's positions on the battlefield in the 4-1/2-year-old ‌war against Russia were strong, citing the defence of two frontline towns against Russian attacks. Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, referred to the contested cities of Dobropillia and Kostiantynivka in eastern Donetsk region.

Exclusive-US should restrict investments in China's aerospace sector, not certify Chinese aircraft, lawmakers say

The US government should refuse to certify Chinese-made airplanes and pull contracts from defense contractors, including European aerospace manufacturer Airbus if they do not halt investments in China's aerospace industrial base, a congressional report seen by Reuters said. The House Select Committee on China said in a report Washington should toughen export controls and restrict investments in China's aerospace sector. The report also raised concerns that Western governments did not do enough to contain the rise of China's military air power.

Who is getting rich from Anthropic's record IPO

Anthropic's record initial public offering is expected to deliver a windfallto the AI company's co-founders, executives, employees and early investors. The Claude chatbot maker's co-founders hold large individual fortunes, while some funds have also seen the value of their stakes jump. Much of that wealth is on paper and remains subject to lockups, vesting conditions and swings in Anthropic's share price.

Putin says Russia invited Europeans to Moscow to clarify position on Ukraine talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia had proposed that European envoys come to Moscow to clarify their position on Ukraine peace negotiations before the format of further talks is decided. Putin, speaking ‌in China after a summit with the Chinese and US presidents, said the US was urging Russia "quite insistently" to agree to European participation in talks that until now have been conducted mainly between Moscow, Washington and Kyiv, with little progress.

El Salvador's Bukele expected to seek unprecedented third term as leader

El Salvador's Nayib Bukele was expected to register his candidacy on Thursday to seek an unprecedented third term as president in February elections, which he is expected to win, even as critics have raised concerns that his authority is unchecked. The ruling Nuevas Ideas party has scrapped term limits, a move the opposition and rights groups say will allow Bukele to ‌consolidate power indefinitely without institutional checks and balances, accusations the government rejects.

Ukraine's allies warn against Yalta-style carve-up as Trump meets 'friend' Putin

European allies met in Berlin on Thursday to support Ukraine and warned against any attempt to decide a peace over their heads, after President Donald Trump embraced Russia's Vladimir Putin as a "friend" at a summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Europe has pushed to be included in US-backed talks to end Russia's war on Ukraine, and the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" brought together the leaders of Germany, France, Britain, Poland, Italy and NATO, along with US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

'Justice is finally being served': Rohingya widow hears Myanmar genocide ruling from refugee camp

From her ramshackle hut, surrounded by the makeshift homes of more than a million Rohingya refugees like her, Rahama Khatun watched quietly on her smartphone as judges at the United Nations' top court read out a judgement she had long awaited. "Praise be to God," the 43-year-old widow said on Thursday on hearing the verdict, which marked only the fourth time since the Nazi Holocaust that an international court ruled that the legal threshold to prove genocide had been met.

Ukraine's NATO membership is relevant for European security, Macron says

French President Emmanuel Macron said the question of NATO membership for Ukraine was "relevant" for European security, given the country's strong and well equipped army. "I think we must reopen the question of Ukraine's membership to NATO," Macron told reporters after a Berlin summit of leaders of European countries supporting Ukraine, called the "Coalition of the Willing", along with the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoys for Ukraine.

French interior minister summons official who allegedly leaked confidential information

France's Interior Minister ⁠Laurent Nunez has summoned a senior state official ​following press reports the official leaked confidential information to the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party, according to an interior ministry official. The local prefect of the Centre Val de Loire region, Hugues Moutouh, must ⁠answer questions from the minister on Friday, the official said, without elaborating further

Top UN court finds Myanmar committed genocide against Muslim Rohingya

The United Nations' highest court ruled on Thursday that thousands of killings and widespread sexual violence by Myanmar's security forces against the Rohingya Muslim minority population in 2017 amounted to state-sponsored genocide. The decision, seven years after the case was filed by predominantly Muslim Gambia, marked only the fourth time since the Nazi Holocaust that an international court ruled that the legal threshold to prove genocide had been met. It was the first time the court held a state responsible for genocide.

Haiti police operation kills 34 suspected gang members in capital

A police operation in Haiti killed at least 34 alleged gang members on Thursday, the force said after a major operation in the south of Port-au-Prince against ⁠armed gangs that have taken over much of the capital and surrounding regions. Haiti's national police said that neither police officers nor civilians were hurt during the operation in Martissant, a residential area of the city, whose wider metropolitan area is home to about 3 million people.

Trump says aide raised with Chinese side detention of two Americans

US President Donald Trump on Thursday told Reuters that an aide raised with Chinese officials during his visit to China the cases of two Americans - Youlin Chen and Min Zin - designated by the US as wrongfully detained by Beijing. Trump spoke to Reuters by phone as he flew back to Washington from his summit in Shenzhen with his Chinese and Russian counterparts.

Denmark ratifies Trump deal over Greenland, hoping to end conflict

Denmark's parliament unanimously ratified ​a security agreement with the United States on Greenland on Thursday, hoping to end a standoff over the Arctic island's future that has rattled transatlantic relations. The US, Denmark and Greenland signed the agreement in September after US President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened to take control of the mineral-rich self-governing Danish territory of 57,000 people.

Trump ally Essayli to lead stalled probe into Trump documents case, sources say

The top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles will take over a piece of the foundering Justice Department investigation into past probes involving President Donald Trump, a Justice Department official and a second source familiar with the ⁠matter told Reuters on Thursday. The move appears to be an attempt by Trump's Justice Department to continue one aspect of a stalled probe examining whether Trump was the victim of a sweeping conspiracy by law enforcement and intelligence officials under Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

China's Xi says US should do 'right thing' on Taiwan to avoid setbacks in relations

China's president said on Thursday the US should do the "right thing" on Taiwan to avoid major setbacks in Sino-American ties, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua, following talks between Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen. China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, despite Taipei's objections, and says the issue is its most important and sensitive in relations with Washington. China's military operates around Taiwan daily.

Backing Trump, US Senate Republicans block Iran war resolution

US Senate Republicans on Thursday rejected legislation directing President Donald Trump ⁠to end ​the war in Iran or obtain Congress' approval to continue, backing the president weeks after sweeping defeats in midterm elections largely tied to Americans' frustration with the conflict. The Senate voted 51 to 48, largely along party lines, to defeat a war powers resolution that had previously passed the House of Representatives.

Netherlands summons Russian ambassador as Kyiv embassy hit

The Dutch government summoned the Russian ambassador in the Netherlands on Thursday, after the Dutch embassy in Kyiv suffered minor damage when a projectile landed near the building. Dutch Foreign minister Tom Berendsen said a projectile had struck behind the Dutch embassy in Kyiv on Thursday afternoon. No-one was injured

Brazil's Lula closing in on finance minister pick, sources say

Recently reelected Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is getting closer to naming his next finance minister and a decision could come next week, according to six sources familiar with the discussions. Amid investor concern about the outlook for Brazil's economy, the top contenders are Geraldo Alckmin, currently Lula's vice president, and Rafael Fonteles, the reelected governor of Piauí state, said the sources, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Exclusive-Trump official floated ceding Guyanese territory to Venezuela, sources say

A Trump administration official suggested to Guyana in recent months that it consider ceding some of its territory to neighboring Venezuela, a comment that shocked officials from the small oil-producing nation and forced Washington to reassure them ⁠that US policy regarding the countries' borders had not changed, three people familiar with the matter said. Venezuela has long claimed the Essequibo - an area in Guyana rich in gold, diamonds and bauxite - but the US and essentially every other country in the world recognize it as Guyanese in practice.

ECB's Panetta hopes US-Russia-China summit yields little, given EU absence

European Central Bank Governing Council member Fabio Panetta said on Thursday he hoped the summit between the leaders of the United States, Russia and China in the Chinese city of Shenzhen does not produce much, as the European Union was not present. "What did it accomplish? I ⁠hope not much. They met to divide up power on a global level, and the EU isn't part of that," the Bank of Italy governor said at an event near Rome.

Trump ⁠says nuclear arms limits with China, Russia will be very hard to achieve

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday after talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin that a mutual agreement to limit nuclear weapons will be hard to achieve but that he will keep working on it. "I love the concept of it but in terms of pure negotiation, it’s a very hard thing for me as a president to do," Trump told Reuters by phone as he flew back to Washington from his trilateral summit in China.

Putin defends his 'Yalta', as 3-way summit draws parallels to post-war carve-up

Vladimir Putin defended a comparison between his summit with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping on Thursday and a conference at the end of World War Two reviled by Eastern Europeans, denying that either event aimed to carve the world into spheres of influence.

Some of Ukraine's allies had expressed concern that Thursday's three-way meeting between the leaders of Russia, the United States and China would ‌be an attempt to replicate the Yalta Conference between the Soviet Union, Britain and the US that set terms for ‌the global order after World War Two.

US religious freedom panel says India is targeting minorities in voter roll revisions

India has escalated its targeting of religious minorities during a voter list revision that struck off tens of millions of names nationwide, a US panel on religious freedom said on Thursday. "The Indian gov't is targeting Muslim citizens by removing ​them from voter rolls, calling them 'foreigners,' and now illegally deporting them," Asif Mahmood, the chair of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, said in a statement.