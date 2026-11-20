President Donald Trump said ‌on ​Thursday he had pardoned late baseball legend Pete Rose for tax crimes, the latest part of an effort to rehabilitate the reputation of Major League Baseball's all-time leader in hits.

Rose, who amassed 4,256 hits over a 24-year career that spanned from 1963 ‌to 1986, was banished from the game for decades after he was found to have wagered on baseball, including games in which he took part as a manager. Nicknamed “Charlie Hustle” for his relentless style of play, he amassed a major fan following even after the career ban that meant he was not eligible for admission to National Baseball Hall of Fame and ‌could not play or coach in the big leagues.

Trump announced the pardon in a social media post. The Hall of Fame did not respond to a request for comment. ‌An MLB spokesman declined to comment.

Rose, who spent much of his career with the Cincinnati Reds, blamed the ban for financial struggles and said he relied on memorabilia signings and public appearances to make a living. He pleaded guilty in 1990 to two charges of filing false tax returns, which did not show income he received from those signings, and also did not list winnings from horse-racing wagers. He served a five-month ⁠sentence in ​a minimum-security prison and paid hundreds of thousands ⁠of dollars in fines and back taxes.

"His absolute dedication to baseball and his intensity was what made him one of the greatest players of all time," attorney Jeffrey Lenkov, who has represented the Rose family ⁠in its attempt to win reinstatement, told Reuters. "I don’t think Pete was prepared for the ramifications on his life when that was taken away." Rose died in 2024 at age 83. The next year, ​MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred posthumously lifted his ban from the sport after prodding from Trump, who has repeatedly called for him to be enshrined in the Hall ⁠of Fame.

Lenkov called the pardon a "benevolent gesture" by Trump, "but it would have been better to have occurred when he was alive." The hall has said that anyone removed from MLB's permanently ineligible list would be eligible for ⁠Hall ​of Fame consideration. The group that votes on the hall's Classic Baseball Era ballot will meet next in December 2027.

Lenkov said his appeal to Hall of Fame voters would mostly concern Rose's on-field achievement and the notion that he "paid back any debt" for both his baseball and legal transgressions. "The impact on the Hall is difficult to surmise," Lenkov ⁠said. "Pete is very polarizing."

Earlier in November, Trump said he would consider a pardon for Rose. In his Thursday social media post announcing the pardon, Trump called Rose “a true ⁠Baseball SUPERSTAR & LEGEND.” He also advocated for retired pitcher ⁠Roger Clemens, the only seven-time winner of the Cy Young Award for the top pitcher in each league. Allegations of steroid use have kept Clemens from the Hall of Fame. Clemens has denied using performance-enhancing drugs and was acquitted at trial on charges ‌of lying to Congress about ‌the subject.

“Politics, I guess!” Trump wrote in his post on Truth Social.