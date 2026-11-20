Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

White House national cyber director Cairncross leaving his post

White House national cyber director Sean Cairncross is leaving his post, a White House official said on Thursday, marking the latest departure from the Trump administration following Republican losses in this month's midterm elections. Cairncross, who leads the Office of the National Cyber Director that coordinates cybersecurity policy and strategy across the federal government, did not want to serve another two years and was leaving now ​to give the White House time to secure Senate confirmation before Democrats take control of Congress in January, Axios reported earlier.

Houston refinery restart tests Trump's push to boost US fuel output

Restarting a shuttered refinery near Houston, Texas, will be a costly test of President Donald Trump's agenda to boost US fuel output as prices surge ​amid a global supply squeeze, with analysts estimating the total price tag could reach $1 billion. Refiner Valero Energy agreed to buy the century-old LyondellBasell refinery for $320.5 million in October and restore a portion of the facility, ‌returning 165,000 barrels per day of ​processing capacity by end-2027. The transaction is set to close in the fourth quarter.

NASA probe achieves light-day milestone and is 'not done yet'

NASA confirmed on Thursday its Voyager 1 probe has achieved an unprecedented distinction — becoming the first spacecraft to travel beyond a light-day from Earth — even as the aging probe runs low on power and experiences technical anomalies in a mission one official promised is "never going to end." A radio signal sent by the robotic explorer from interstellar space was received in Madrid through the Deep Space Network, NASA's international array of radio antennas, showing the probe had reached the milestone after 49 years, 2 months and 11 days of flight..

Surge in software patches likely behind recent tech outages; bank regulators on alert

Recent disruptions to the way people work, access bank accounts and travel are likely linked to corporate efforts to rapidly patch newly discovered software vulnerabilities in the AI age, experts said. US government officials have sought to reassure the public that the tech outages are not related, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio telling reporters in Manila this week that company patches — ‌software and operating system updates intended to fix security vulnerabilities — are, at times, "creating short-term disruption in the way the system works."

US signed off on sales of nearly 900,000 AI chips to China in six months, House committee says

The Trump administration approved shipments of nearly 900,000 advanced AI chips made by Nvidia and AMD for Chinese companies from December 2025 through May 2026, the House Foreign Affairs Committee said on Thursday. The approvals for 879,000 chip shipments by the Commerce Department included 75,000 for Alibaba, 150,000 for Tencent, 43,000 for Baidu, and 4,000 for BYD, all on the Pentagon's list of alleged Chinese military-backed companies, the committee noted.

US federal regulators approve Cheniere's Sabine Pass expansion project

Federal regulators have approved Cheniere Energy's application to expand its Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas plant in Louisiana by 20 million metric tons per annum. The three-train expansion project was approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday and moves the company one step closer to making a final investment decision for the additional capacity.

Trump's $15 billion defamation case against New York Times may proceed, judge rules

A federal judge on Thursday said President Donald Trump's $15 billion defamation lawsuit against the New York Times and book publisher Penguin Random House may proceed, a victory for Trump in his legal campaign against media companies he accuses of treating him unfairly. Trump has filed several lawsuits against media companies since 2024, alleging they defamed him or fraudulently misled the public with false coverage. His critics have denounced the lawsuits as attacks on the free press.

FCC votes to ban Chinese ‌telecoms from direct access to US phone numbers

The US Federal Communications Commission voted on Thursday to ban Chinese telecom firms from direct access to US phone numbers on national security grounds — a measure designed to prevent scam-related robocalls. The action will bar China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom and other IP-enabled service providers from direct access. The FCC previously barred the three firms from providing international telecommunications services to the United States.

Trump bought up to $265,000 of Nvidia stock in September, disclosure shows

US President Donald Trump bought as much as $265,000 in Nvidia stock and sold as much as $15,000 worth of the stock in September, weeks before reports surfaced of CEO Jensen Huang's ties to an alleged Chinese spy, according ‌to Trump's latest financial disclosure released on Thursday. US lawmakers have been asking questions about Trump's knowledge of Huang's personal life, and the president has said he "was amazed" by the allegations against Huang, who is among the president's closest allies in Silicon Valley.

California AG subpoenas Nvidia over concerns about former CEO, China ties

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said on Thursday his office had served an investigative subpoena to Nvidia related to reports of former CEO Jensen Huang's alleged affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. "The conduct of Nvidia and its former CEO raises bright red flags," Bonta said, adding that his office was examining whether Nvidia or Huang's actions resulted in China obtaining advanced chips or confidential information, and if the company misled investors and the public about the risk.

US Treasury sanctions three people linked to Southeast Asia scam centers

The US Treasury Department has sanctioned three individuals it says are involved in operating scam centres in Southeast Asia, as well as two affiliated companies, the department said on Thursday. The sanctioned individuals include Zhao Hui, a Cambodian national who the Treasury Department says owned a scam compound that targeted Americans and Europeans with virtual currency investment scams.

New York sues IHG, others over Holiday Inn accused of exploiting immigrant workers

New York's attorney general on Thursday sued InterContinental Hotels Group, as well as the owner of a former Holiday Inn in downtown Rochester, New York, accusing them of exploiting dozens of immigrant workers. Attorney General Letitia James said workers recruited to renovate the hotel were required to work as many as 112 hours a week after renovations began in the spring of 2023, with some going at least eight months without being paid.

Hackers access financial data of retired NYC government workers, Politico reports

Hackers accessed the financial information of as many as 4,000 retired New York City government workers this ⁠fall after infiltrating an online database created to ​pay out court settlement fees to retirees, Politico reported on Thursday, citing records obtained by the outlet and a person with knowledge of the matter.

Backing Trump, US Senate Republicans block Iran war resolution

US Senate Republicans ⁠on Thursday rejected legislation directing President Donald Trump to end the war in Iran or obtain Congress' approval to continue, backing the president weeks after sweeping defeats in midterm elections largely tied to Americans' frustration with the conflict. The Senate voted 51 to 48, largely along party lines, to defeat a war powers resolution that had previously passed the House of Representatives.

US judge says ICE 'made a mockery of court orders' in Colorado

A federal judge said on Wednesday the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency "made a mockery of court orders" in Colorado and that the court found government officials in contempt for instantly re-arresting a man whom the judge had ordered released. US District Judge Charlotte Sweeney declined to take any further action because she said the officials had "cured the contempt by ceasing the practice at issue" as sworn by an official in court.

Law firm Kirkland performed $11.8 million in free legal work for Trump ⁠administration, Democrats say

US congressional Democrats probing law firms that made deals with President Donald Trump's administration said on Thursday that Kirkland & Ellis has provided at least $11.8 million in free legal services to federal agencies, calling it evidence of a "corrupt bargain" with the White House. Democrats in the House and Senate are ramping up scrutiny of nine major law firms' agreements with Trump last year to provide nearly $1 billion in free legal services in order to avoid executive orders targeting firms over their legal work, diversity policies and political affiliations.

US plans to announce cause of outage that led to nationwide ground stop, FAA says

The head of the US Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday the government expects to announce this week the root cause of the router outage that led to a nationwide ground stop on Friday that disrupted more than 18,000 ​flights and 1 million passengers. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford declined to discuss the findings but said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy would brief the public on the results.

Trump ally Essayli to lead stalled probe into Trump documents case, sources say

The top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles will take over a piece of the foundering Justice Department investigation into past probes involving President Donald Trump, a Justice Department official and a second source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. The move appears to be an attempt by Trump's Justice Department to continue one aspect of a stalled probe examining whether Trump was the victim of a sweeping conspiracy by law enforcement ⁠and intelligence officials under Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Illinois man indicted on 'terrorism' charges in foiled plot to target Hindu temple, police say

A man arrested last month after sharing a document expressing white supremacist views and who outlined an alleged plan to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois was indicted on terrorism charges, police said on Wednesday. Alexandros Paporakis, 19, of Palatine, was arrested in a Chicago suburb in October after an individual reported receiving concerning electronic communications from him, police in Palatine said.

The US IPO market is bigger than ever, but not busier

Widely tipped to come roaring back in 2026 after years of sluggish activity, the US IPO market has proved a study in contrasts, with fundraising shattering records while the number of companies going public stays well below historical highs. Anthropic's debut on Thursday is set to cap a year of blockbuster listings, but the headline fundraising figures tell only part of ⁠the story.

Trump ​nominees to lead SEC pledge independence on Capitol Hill

President Donald Trump's nominees to fill two vacancies at the US Securities and Exchange Commission said during Senate confirmation hearings on Thursday they would act "independently" if they are confirmed to help lead the Wall Street regulator. Trump last week nominated Republican Steven Levine, a former aide to current Republican Commissioner Mark Uyeda at the SEC, and Democrat Kristin Johnson, a former member of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, a step toward ending a longstanding leadership vacuum at the SEC, which has had no Democratic members since the start of the year.

US court ruling jeopardizes Sentinel Midstream's license for deepwater oil export project

A court ruling has jeopardized a license for Sentinel Midstream’s $2.1 billion deepwater crude oil export project off the Texas coast, an environmental group that petitioned the court said this week. The ruling, which took effect on October 30, poses a setback and likely delays for the oil transportation and storage company, which has already started work on the project. It could also impact other pending deepwater port applications.

US weekly jobless claims edge up, but labor market remains resilient

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased slightly last week, suggesting that labor market conditions remained stable, though some laid-off workers are struggling to find new opportunities. Labor market resilience gives the Federal Reserve greater scope to focus on stamping out inflation, which is being fueled by the ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran.

Fiona, beloved Cincinnati Zoo hippo, dies after ingesting hat

Fiona, ⁠a Nile hippo who became a viral online sensation after the Cincinnati Zoo chronicled her survival following premature birth nearly a decade ago, died on Thursday, the zoo said in a statement. Fiona, 9, had become ill after eating a winter hat that had accidentally fallen into her habitat last week.

Trump administration makes it easier for companies to classify workers as contractors

US President Donald Trump's administration unveiled a final rule on Thursday that will make it easier for companies in some industries to classify workers as independent contractors rather than their employees, who have more legal protections and can cost more. The Department of Labor scrapped a rule adopted during the administration of former President Joe ⁠Biden, a Democrat, and replaced it with a legal test favored by business groups.

Judge blocks Trump's transgender-related limits on HIV funding

President Donald Trump's administration cannot impose restrictions barring healthcare providers that receive certain federal HIV-treatment funds from acknowledging ⁠the gender identity of their transgender patients or from providing them gender-affirming care, a federal judge ruled on Thursday. US District Judge William Young in Boston sided with a group of national HIV medical associations and healthcare providers that challenged grant funding conditions imposed by the administration last year after Trump signed an executive order prohibiting federal funding for what he calls "gender ideology."

Trump nominee to head Millennium Challenge aid agency vows to let data guide decisions

Elliott Hulse, a former US Treasury official nominated to head the Millennium Challenge Corp (MCC), a US aid agency, on Thursday pledged to ensure that evidence-based data would guide decisions on future projects, if confirmed for the job. Hulse, an adviser to the US executive director at the International Monetary Fund, served as acting assistant secretary of public affairs at the US Treasury before his nomination as chief executive of MCC. He worked at the World Bank from 2019 to 2025.

Trump pressures Congress to pass farm bill this year

US President Donald Trump urged Republicans on Thursday to pass a new farm bill before Democrats take control of ‌Congress in January. The US House of Representatives passed its version of a five-year farm bill in April. The long-stalled, sweeping legislation, which funds ‌agricultural and food aid programs, still needs to pass the Senate before it can advance to Trump's desk.

US Fed tells regional staff to expect lower pay increases in 2027, Bloomberg News reports

The US Federal Reserve has told employees at its regional outposts to expect lower pay increases in 2027, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a memo. The budget set by the Fed's ​Board of Governors in Washington, which would also apply to its 12 regional reserve banks, would set the minimum salary increase at 1% in 2027, the report added.