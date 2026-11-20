The ringleader in a spate of truck ​burglaries pleaded guilty on Thursday to a federal robbery ​charge for his role in stealing ‌roughly $100 million ​worth of jewelry from an armored vehicle five years ago in California, considered the largest such heist in US history, prosecutors said.

Carlos Victor Mestanza Cercado, 33, an ‌Ecuadorean national arrested two years ago in Panama during a layover on a flight from Guatemala to his home country, was one of seven men indicted on charges of robbing a Brink's truck at a highway rest stop north of Los Angeles ‌on July 11, 2022. The armored vehicle was plundered while carrying 73 sacks of precious gems and fine jewelry ‌from a major exhibition in the San Francisco Bay area to a Southern California storage facility.

Mestanza and his accomplices, who had followed the jewelry shipment in multiple vehicles for 300 miles (480 km) while coordinating by cellphone, broke through the locks of the armored truck while it was parked ⁠at a ​rural Kern County rest stop ⁠and got away with 24 bags of treasure, authorities said. The stolen collection of fine gold, diamonds, rubies, emeralds and luxury watches were valued ⁠at approximately $100 million, marking the largest US jewelry heist on record, according to the US Attorney's Office in Los Angeles.

Under an agreement ​with prosecutors signed earlier this month, Mestanza pleaded guilty to a single count of interference with commerce by ⁠robbery, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, in return for prosecutors dropping several other charges he faced. Sentencing was set for ⁠April ​15. In addition to the jewelry heist, Mestanza admitted to taking part with his co-defendants in the highway robberies of electronics being shipped by several trucks in March 2022. A statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los ⁠Angeles announcing his guilty plea described Mestanza as "the lead defendant in the case."

Three of Mestanza's co-defendants are scheduled for trial ⁠in March 2027 in federal ⁠court in Los Angeles. Two others remain at large and a seventh accused member of their gang has been deported. It was not clear from court documents whether any of ‌the stolen jewelry from ‌the heist was ever recovered.