A U.S. judge ​in Florida on Thursday declared ‌Thomas Markle, ​the estranged father of Britain's Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, to be mentally competent to ‌answer to a federal charge filed in court earlier this month accusing him of being a child sexual predator.

Agreeing with the findings of ‌a court-appointed forensic psychiatrist, US Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin ruled ‌that the 82-year-old father-in-law of Prince Harry was mentally fit to understand the proceedings against him and to properly assist in his own defense. He was charged November 5 ⁠in ​a criminal complaint ⁠with a single felony count of possessing child sexual abuse images.

According to an ⁠FBI affidavit filed with the complaint, the material in question, including two explicit ​photos of Markle posed with a naked underage girl and ⁠other images of him with children in various stages of undress, was found in ⁠two ​Los Angeles storage units. Commenting on the case at the time of his arrest on November 6 at an assisted-living center in ⁠Florida, FBI Director Kash Patel said Markle had "targeted innocent children and sought ⁠to steal their ⁠innocence through his criminal actions."