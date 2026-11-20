Fed's Paulson says higher rates needed to combat inflation
Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Anna Paulson said on Thursday the US central bank will need to raise rates again because inflation is too high in an otherwise robust economy.
"I see growth that's strengthened and I see a labor market being at full employment, and so it's clear that inflation needs to be...the priority" of monetary policy making right now, Paulson said after a speech in New York. "And the way we bring inflation down is by having higher rates" and the Fed has "more tightening to do," the official said.