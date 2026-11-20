Federal ​Reserve Bank ‌of Philadelphia President ​Anna Paulson said on Thursday ‌the US central bank will need to raise rates again because inflation ‌is too high in an otherwise ‌robust economy.

"I see growth that's strengthened and I see a labor ⁠market being ​at ⁠full employment, and so it's clear ⁠that inflation needs to be...the priority" ​of monetary policy making right ⁠now, Paulson said after a speech in ⁠New ​York. "And the way we bring inflation down is by ⁠having higher rates" and the Fed ⁠has "more tightening ⁠to do," the official said.