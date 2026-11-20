​Singapore's Prime Minister ‌Lawrence Wong ​told China's top ‌leader on Friday the Southeast Asian country is looking to ‌build on its government-to-government initiatives ‌with China to deepen economic ties. Wong referred to projects ⁠in ​Suzhou, ⁠Tianjin and Chongqing during his bilateral ⁠meeting with President Xi Jinping, according ​to a media pool ⁠report.

Xi said he was ⁠pleased ​with the exchanges and cooperation between both ⁠countries and called for strengthening ⁠strategic communication ⁠and solidarity.