The World Bank Group Board of Executive Directors today approved $45.4 million for the Liberia Forest Economy Project (LiFE-P), supporting the country's efforts to protect its forests and create more opportunities for people who depend on them. The financing includes a $40 million credit from the International Development Association (IDA) and a $5.4 million grant from the Global Partnership for Sustainable and Resilient Landscapes (PROGREEN). The project connects forest conservation to better livelihoods, helping communities earn income, build businesses, and strengthen their ability to cope with climate pressures.

Liberia holds the largest remaining share of the Upper Guinea Forest, one of the world's most biodiverse ecosystems and an important source of resources for local households. Its forests provide environmental goods and services that support livelihoods and the national economy, with considerable room to generate more jobs, income, and climate resilience. Weak governance, limited institutional capacity, and underdeveloped value chains have restricted those opportunities, making stronger forest management and better support for local businesses central to the project.

LiFE-P is the first operation in a planned eight- to 10-year series of projects supporting Liberia's forest economy. Activities will cover Gbarpolu, Grand Cape Mount, Grand Bassa, Rivercess, Grand Gedeh, and Sinoe counties, reaching about 110,000 people in selected communities. Women will make up at least 45% of beneficiaries and youth at least 20%, reflecting the project's focus on widening access to opportunities across forest-dependent communities.

Giving Communities a Stronger Role in Forest Management

Support for 20 Community Forest Management Areas will help expand community-managed forests and give local people a stronger role in caring for the resources that support their households. Restoration of degraded lands and plantations, alongside improved management of Gola Forest National Park and Lake Piso Multiple Use Reserve, will bring an estimated 892,600 hectares under enhanced conservation or sustainable management. These activities connect the protection of important ecosystems with practical improvements in how forests and surrounding landscapes are managed.

Making Forest Governance More Transparent

Investment in stronger legal enforcement, open data, and digital traceability systems will support more accountable forest management and make forest activities easier to track. Capacity building for the Forestry Development Authority will help address institutional weaknesses that limit effective oversight and the development of forest-based businesses. Georgia Wallen, World Bank Group Country Manager for Liberia, described the country's forests as a major natural asset, emphasizing that responsible stewardship, community participation, transparency, and a better environment for responsible private investment can support jobs, growth, and climate resilience.

Helping Forest Businesses Grow and Keeping Trees Standing

The Forestry Enterprise Grow and Forestry Skills Grow programs will support job creation and business development, engaging about 1,000 enterprises and seeking to enable $17 million in private investment. Over a 25-year period, the project is expected to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by about 5.2 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, adding a measurable climate benefit to its conservation and livelihood activities. Ngao Mubanga, World Bank Group Senior Environmental Specialist and Task Team Leader, described the project as the start of a long-term partnership in which better governance, traceability, community forest management, and support for local businesses can reinforce one another to deliver lasting household income and keep Liberia's forests standing.