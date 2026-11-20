​China's relationship with Australia has seen a "comprehensive ‌turnaround" over ​the last four years, President Xi Jinping said on Friday, after meeting Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen. Xi said China ‌was willing to work with Australia to expand cooperation, set aside differences and build on recent improvements in relations, taking the partnership to a new stage of development.

"Since you took office as prime minister in 2022, we have met four times. ‌I think it is fair to say that together we have brought about a comprehensive turnaround in ‌China-Australia relations," Xi said. Ties with China, Australia's top trade partner, soured under the country's previous centre-right coalition government, which called for an inquiry into the origins of COVID-19, angering Beijing.

China has since lifted a series of barriers on Australian exports, though tensions have occasionally flared, including after a Chinese ⁠missile ​test into the Pacific and ⁠Beijing's arrest of Chinese-born Australian nationals on spying charges. In a media briefing after the meeting, Albanese said differences would be discussed "constructively and directly", and ⁠a stable relationship was in the interests of both nations.

"It is important that Australia continues to engage in a constructive way ​with China, manage our differences, but not be defined by them. And we, today, were able to ⁠discuss a full range of issues," Albanese said. Albanese is expected to travel to Beijing later on Friday and will meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

He ⁠will ​be accompanied by several top Australian business executives including Rio Tinto's head of iron ore Matt Holcz and BHP's Australia boss Geraldine Slattery for a CEO roundtable with Chinese company executives. The meeting comes amid increasingly fraught ⁠negotiations between Australia's top miners and China's state iron ore buyer, China Mineral Resources Group, as centralisation of its buying increases ⁠the country's bargaining power ⁠in negotiating contracts.

Australian Resources Minister Madeleine King said this week that any potential manipulation of trade in iron ore would be against international rules and a threat to government revenues.