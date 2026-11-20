A ​Russian ballistic missile attack hit three ​bridges onKyiv's Dnipro River and ‌killed three people, ​the city's mayor said on Friday, in the biggest strikes on routes connecting the left and right banks ‌of Ukraine's capital since the start of the war. The missiles hit the Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge crossing, and the Darnytskyi and Pivdennyi bridges, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, resulting in closure or ‌traffic restrictions in the city of some 3 million people commuting over six main ‌bridges.

Three people were killed and some 15 others were injured, he added. The strikes, which also caused fires and damaged critical infrastructure and buildings, come as Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to hit back hard after ⁠Ukraine ​hit the bridge linking Russia ⁠and Crimea for a third time this week. A Reuters witness in Kyiv heard a series of ⁠explosions in the early hours of Friday.

Five people were also injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region after ​drones hit apartment buildings, and four others wounded in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, after ⁠Russian drones hit a hospital. One person was wounded in a drone attack on a tram in Zaporizhzhia, ⁠local ​officials said on Telegram. Reuters could not immediately independently confirm the reports. Russia and Ukraine, in their fifth year of the war, deny deliberately targeting civilians.

The strikes follow ⁠warnings from European allies on Thursday against any attempt to decide a peace settlement over ⁠their heads, after ⁠President Donald Trump embraced Russia's Vladimir Putin as a "friend" at a summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.