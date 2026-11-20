The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Global Partnership of Nuclear Communities signed Practical Arrangements in Vienna today to strengthen local involvement in nuclear projects. The agreement establishes a framework for sharing experience and supporting dialogue throughout the lifetime of nuclear facilities, giving municipal governments and host communities more opportunities to learn from one another. Cooperation will cover nuclear power plants, fuel cycle facilities, research facilities, and radioactive waste management.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi signed the arrangements at the agency's headquarters with Charles J. Hope Jr., an Oak Ridge city councilman in the United States and a member of the partnership's board. The framework supports communities already hosting nuclear facilities and those considering future projects, helping them engage with governments, industry, regulators, and other stakeholders. Local experience will inform discussions from the earliest planning stages through operation, decommissioning, and waste management.

The signing takes place during an IAEA technical meeting this week that brings municipal representatives together with government authorities, nuclear operators, and regulatory bodies. Participants are exchanging experience, exploring cooperation across regions, and discussing priorities for the partnership's continued development. Perspectives from established host communities and prospective hosts are helping shape discussions about maintaining public engagement throughout nuclear programmes.

Helping Communities Learn Directly From Their Peers

Grossi emphasized that communities already hosting nuclear facilities are particularly well placed to explain what that experience involves and help others make informed choices. He described the arrangements as supporting transparent, shared decisions grounded in facts and informed by direct dialogue between communities. A continuing global forum would give municipal representatives space to discuss hosting responsibilities and the work of maintaining communication with residents over the long periods involved.

Joint activities may bring municipalities, industry, and governments together to exchange expertise and good practices in local engagement. Cooperation will include developing documents that capture international experience, allowing countries to learn from approaches used elsewhere. Countries beginning nuclear programmes will receive particular attention through knowledge sharing and support for early municipal engagement under the IAEA Milestones Approach.

Connecting Nuclear Projects With Local Priorities

Hope emphasized that responsible community participation depends on access to information, resources, and partnerships that help residents and local leaders understand nuclear development. He described the cooperation as recognizing shared priorities around education, opportunities, and the responsibilities of hosting facilities throughout their life cycles. The framework connects those priorities with practical exchanges between communities facing similar questions about nuclear power, fuel cycle activities, research, and radioactive waste.

The arrangements build on several years of cooperation through IAEA events, including the world's first major gathering of communities with nuclear facilities in 2025. That gathering produced a joint statement recognizing the benefits and challenges experienced by host communities and calling for meaningful engagement, consent, and continuing support. Signatories committed to working with citizens, policymakers, national governments, and industry to help shape an inclusive and sustainable future.

Building a Lasting International Community Network

Communities supporting the statement host activities ranging from uranium mining and electricity generation to research, medical isotope production, and waste management. Additional communities have endorsed the statement since the 2025 gathering, with new signatures being presented to Grossi during this week's meeting. The Practical Arrangements provide a cooperation framework for the local engagement priorities reflected in those commitments.

Discussions at an IAEA technical meeting in 2022 laid the groundwork for the Global Partnership of Nuclear Communities, which became a legal entity in 2025. The partnership serves as an international platform for dialogue and peer learning among municipalities, associations, and local communities involved in nuclear programmes. The new arrangements are non-binding, make activities subject to available resources, and remain valid for three years after signature, with an extension possible by mutual agreement.