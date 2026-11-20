The Inter-American Development Bank's Board of Executive Directors has approved a $43.5 million loan to develop a science and technology park in Quito, strengthening connections between academic research and businesses. The Science Park of the National Polytechnic School, known by its Spanish acronym EPN, will expand access to scientific expertise, technology services, and facilities that support innovation. Public and private companies and institutions in Ecuador's Northern Region will gain opportunities to build capabilities through closer collaboration with the university.

Ecuador's Northern Region is home to 45% of the country's formal businesses and generates 44% of national gross value added, giving the investment a substantial economic reach. The park will broaden the science and technology services available to organizations in this region, helping connect research capabilities with practical production needs. Its development will give the EPN a stronger platform for working with companies and institutions on challenges that require specialist knowledge, testing, and new technologies.

The operation aligns with the IDB Group Country Strategy with Ecuador for 2026–2030 and the bank's LAC Crece initiative. Investment will support physical facilities, research partnerships, training, and improvements in how the EPN manages its work with businesses. These activities will strengthen the university's ability to translate academic research into services and collaborative projects that respond to demand from the productive sector.

Building Laboratories and Research Capabilities

The science park complex will include laboratories, spaces for collaborative innovation and technology transfer, and facilities for the EPN's Geophysical Institute. New research, development, and innovation centers will cover materials and industrial testing, energy, geosciences, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence. These centers will expand the EPN's capacity to provide specialized services and connect scientific work with the needs of companies and public institutions.

Connecting Researchers, Companies, and Entrepreneurs

Training financed through the operation will cover innovation management, collaboration, and entrepreneurship for the EPN community, regional companies, and entrepreneurs. Co-financing will support joint research, development, and innovation projects involving the EPN and companies, public institutions, and other universities. Improvements to the EPN's management and governance will strengthen its ability to organize these partnerships and respond to business demand.

Financing a Long-Term Investment in Innovation

The $43.5 million loan will be granted to the EPN under the Specific Investment Loan modality, known as ESP, with a guarantee from the Republic of Ecuador. Repayment will extend over 25 years, including a grace period of 5.5 years, and the interest rate will be based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, or SOFR. The financing will support the park's development and the services, training, and partnerships needed to strengthen its connections with Ecuador's productive sector.