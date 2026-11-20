Social Investment Managers & Advisors LLC (SIMA) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a World Bank Group member focused on private sector development, have launched a fund targeting $400 million for cleaner production. The Decarbonization of Textile, Apparel, & Footwear Suppliers (D-TAFS) Fund is the first specifically designed to finance small and medium-sized businesses across these supply chains. Financing will help suppliers invest in equipment and systems that reduce environmental impact, improve productivity, and strengthen their ability to compete.

IFC and multinational textile company Inditex are the fund's largest investors, with investments of $60 million and $50 million, respectively. Participating investors include the Global Environment Facility (GEF), FMO, Proparco, British International Investment (BII), and the Apparel Impact Institute (AII). The first fundraising close is expected to reach $225 million, with further rounds planned to attract additional investors and reach the $400 million target.

Textile and apparel manufacturing employs more than 60 million people in emerging markets, with women accounting for 80 percent of that workforce. Manufacturers face growing pressure to improve energy efficiency and cut emissions, and many smaller suppliers lack access to financing for the required upgrades. IFC Regional Vice President for Asia and the Pacific Sarvesh Suri emphasized that affordable, appropriately structured financing can help these businesses improve productivity, energy efficiency, and resilience, supporting quality jobs.

Making Cleaner Production More Affordable

D-TAFS combines commercial and development capital through a blended finance approach, providing debt financing on preferential terms suited to suppliers in developing countries. Eligible investments include renewable energy, energy-efficient machinery and equipment, water reuse, wastewater treatment, and safer chemicals. Technical assistance will help borrowers identify, structure, and implement projects, connecting access to funding with the practical support needed to deliver improvements.

The fund will support businesses at different stages of production, from garment manufacturers to yarn and fabric suppliers across Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. One of its two sub-funds will lend directly to textile and apparel manufacturers, and the other will finance energy service companies and distributed energy developers serving those suppliers. SIMA Funds CEO Asad Mahmood stressed that customized loan structures, suitable terms, and implementation support can turn factory upgrades from paper studies into investments delivering climate benefits, competitiveness, and resilience.

Turning Factory Plans Into Measurable Results

Inditex CEO Óscar García Maceiras said the company has spent more than two years working with suppliers to understand factory needs and develop tailored transformation plans through independent engineering consultancy. He described D-TAFS as a way to turn identified improvements into financed projects and measurable results, supported by cooperation across the industry. An accountability process every four months will report on and assess environmental results from financed measures, with particular attention to measuring emissions reductions.

GEF CEO and Chairperson Diego Mesa Puyo highlighted the economic and environmental benefits of reducing factory energy and water use and improving the handling of hazardous chemicals and waste. GEF's blended finance approach can absorb risks that discourage other investors, creating space for private capital to support cleaner supply chains. Its technical assistance will address industry-specific pollutants through a coordinated approach, supporting broader improvements in manufacturing practices.

Bringing Long-Term Capital to Fashion Supply Chains

BII Chief Executive Officer Leslie Maasdorp emphasized that fashion decarbonization begins in factories, where long-term financing can help suppliers adopt renewable energy, efficient machinery, and cleaner production. FMO Director Energy Marnix Monsfort highlighted support for energy developers and service providers delivering cleaner solutions to manufacturers, building on FMO's established partnership with SIMA. Their investments support efforts to expand these solutions across the sector and strengthen an industry serving consumers in the UK and worldwide.

Proparco Deputy CEO Emmanuelle Riedel-Drouin highlighted the need for cleaner technologies, resource efficiency, and new production models to build a more resilient industrial sector in emerging markets. AII President Lewis Perkins identified substantial upfront costs and limited financing access as major barriers preventing suppliers from adopting proven climate solutions. D-TAFS brings these financing and implementation needs into one structure, giving smaller businesses a route to invest in improvements and expand their use across production.