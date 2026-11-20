Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Cadillac says stability and progress key after tough F1 debut

Cadillac Formula One CEO ​Dan Towriss said the US-backed team was focused on building for the future after retaining ​Valtteri Bottas for 2027, a decision that ended Colton Herta's immediate hopes of ‌becoming ​the first American race driver for the new entrant. Cadillac confirmed on Wednesday that 10-times Grand Prix winner Bottas would remain alongside Mexican Sergio Perez for the team's second Formula One season, despite speculation that IndyCar race winner Herta could replace the Finn.

Trump pardons late baseball legend Pete Rose for tax ‌crimes

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had pardoned late baseball legend Pete Rose for tax crimes, the latest part of an effort to rehabilitate the reputation of Major League Baseball's all-time leader in hits. Rose, who amassed 4,256 hits over a 24-year career that spanned from 1963 to 1986, was banished from the game for decades after he was found to have wagered on baseball, including games in which he took part ‌as a manager.

Motor racing-Russell tops second practice at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Mercedes' George Russell set the fastest time in the second practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, as conditions improved after ‌a sodden opening session in which no driver recorded a timed lap. Russell, winner on the Strip circuit in 2024, lapped the 6.2-km street track in one minute 47.272 seconds late in the second session as a dry line gradually emerged.

Soccer-Union of Arab FAs backs Infantino for another term as FIFA president

The Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA) said on Thursday it backed Gianni Infantino's candidacy for another term as FIFA president. UAFA said in a statement its endorsement recognised Infantino's efforts and contributions to the development and growth ⁠of football ​during his tenure

Tennis-Shelton battles past Jodar to close in ⁠on semi-final berth

World number four Ben Shelton had to battle for over two hours before carving out a 7-6(8) 7-5 win over Spaniard Rafael Jodar at the ATP Finals on Thursday to move into the last four. The US Open finalist benefitted from ⁠already-qualified Alexander Zverev's 6-4 7-6(6) win over France's Arthur Fils. Fils had needed a straight sets win in order to advance at the expense of Shelton.

Soccer-FIFA unveils presidential candidates as Diallo, Tashima challenge Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino's re-election bid will ​be challenged by the French and Japanese federation presidents Philippe Diallo and Kozo Tashima, the global soccer body said on Thursday. Former Swiss defender Ramon Vega, who announced his intention to run last month, ⁠was not among the candidates mentioned by FIFA.

Motor racing-Cool weather, settled championships weigh on Las Vegas F1 ticket demand

Ticket prices for Saturday's Las Vegas Grand Prix are on course to be their lowest since Formula One debuted on the Strip in 2023, secondary-market platform ⁠TickPick ​said, as a lack of championship suspense and chilly weather weigh on demand. The average purchase price for Saturday race-day tickets stood at $781, down 12% from $889 last year and 36% below the $1,214 paid for the inaugural event in 2023, according to TickPick.

Soccer-Tashima says Balogun red-card row at World Cup pushed him to run for FIFA presidency

Japanese soccer official Kozo Tashima said on Friday that the handling of Folarin Balogun's ⁠red card at the World Cup was what prompted him to run for the role of FIFA president against Gianni Infantino. FIFA suspended forward Balogun's automatic one-match ban for a red card in July, allowing ⁠the American striker to play against Belgium after US ⁠President Donald Trump said he had personally asked President Infantino to review the sanction.

Michigan's Andrew Marsh facing indecent exposure misdemeanor

Michigan wide receiver Andrew Marsh has been charged with a misdemeanor for indecent exposure related to an incident in February involving a female food delivery driver. The sophomore was not identified in the Pittsfield ‌Township Police Department release on Thursday. ‌However, court records detailing the incident list an arraignment date of Dec. 2, the same date provided in ​the police department's release. The arraignment time also matches.