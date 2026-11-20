Iraqi security forces will deploy in Jurf al-Sakhar, ‌a ​stronghold of the Kataib Hezbollah armed group, on Friday, security officials told a press conference, under a compromise deal designed to ease tensions with Iran's most powerful Shi'ite militia ally in the country. Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi earlier this week ordered security forces to ‌prepare to move against Kataib Hezbollah, which officials accused of running an oil smuggling network siphoning state-owned oil worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Under the deal, brokered by Shi'ite politicians, Kataib members were expected to withdraw to other parts of Iraq, a major oil producer and ally of both the United States and Iran. Kataib Hezbollah (Battalions of the Party of ‌God), branded a terrorist group by the United States, has rejected the smuggling accusations. So far, nine senior security and oil officials have been dismissed following an investigation ‌focused on Jurf al-Sakhar in Babil province, a Kataib stronghold about 50 km (30 miles) south of Baghdad.

Any direct confrontation with Iran's heavily armed militia allies in Iraq could be risky. After one of Zaidi's predecessors ordered a similar crackdown on militias five years ago, the prime minister's Baghdad home was hit in a drone strike that authorities described at the time as an assassination attempt.

US President Donald Trump has pressured ⁠Zaidi to ​disarm the militias that have struck US troops ⁠and facilities in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in solidarity with Tehran since the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran at the end of February. Kataib Hezbollah and other militias have refused ⁠to hand over their weapons to the state. Pro-Iranian militias, including Kataib Hezbollah, enjoy a semi-official status in Iraq, which critics say encourages them to act with impunity. A shadowy group with ​no announced leadership structure, Kataib Hezbollah has thousands of hardened fighters.

It forms several battalions in Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a grouping of armed factions set up ⁠in 2014 to fight Islamic State and subsequently recognised as an official security force. Fighters receive state salaries and Kataib Hezbollah members, including some designated as terrorists by the US, hold senior positions in the PMF.

While it is ⁠technically ​under the command of Iraq's prime minister as part of the PMF, the group often operates outside the chain of command and has defied and challenged government statements calling for an end to attacks on US forces. Kataib has its own political party, called Huquq, or Rights, with five lawmakers. An Iraqi official report said the ⁠group also generates cash through businesses such as construction, housing, trade, tourism and currency exchange, though the group denies this and says it is dedicated to security.

In August, ⁠Iraqi special forces reporting directly to the prime ⁠minister arrested the intelligence chief of the Iran-aligned faction Harakat al-Nujaba on accusations of involvement in drone attacks against US interests. The detention, which lasted 48 hours, triggered threats of retaliation from the group and prompted intervention by senior Shi'ite politicians who helped defuse ‌tensions. A week later, Iraqi ‌special forces arrested four militia members over allegations they facilitated attacks on US interests.

(Writing by ​Michael Georgy; Editing by Kate Mayberry)