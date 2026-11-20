​The Polish army received information ​about the possible fall ‌of unknown ​objects in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, Jacek Goryszewski, spokesman for the ‌Armed Forces Operational Command, said on Friday.

In connection with Russia's overnight air attack on Ukraine, the Polish air force preemptively scrambled aircraft. ‌The alerts have already been cancelled, but services — police, fire department, ‌army and prosecutors — are investigating reports of unknown objects, the army command said. "We are checking two possible airspace violations. We are collecting information from both ⁠allies ​and residents ... But ⁠of course, we also have records from our radar systems," Goryszewski told private ⁠news channel TVN24.

He said that the location in question was the ​village of Chmielek in southeastern Poland, about 45 km (28 miles) from the ⁠border with Ukraine. "Services were informed by residents, and a ground team was dispatched ⁠to ​secure the area and locate the site, if indeed the fall occurred there," he said.

Polish Prime Minister Donald ⁠Tusk said that he had received reports about security in the area ⁠and that ⁠there was currently no threat from the air. The Polish president was also informed of the situation.