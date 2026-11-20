Inside sprawling camps in Bangladesh, thousands of Rohingya refugees celebrated a ​landmark ruling by the UN's top court on Thursday that Myanmar committed genocide against ‌the mainly ​Muslim minority during a 2017 military campaign.

But the verdict may not bring the 1.2 million Rohingya living on a southeastern sliver of Bangladesh, near the border with Myanmar, closer to returning to their Buddhist-majority homeland, where a civil war has raged since a 2021 coup. For Bangladesh, struggling to support the massive Rohingya population as international aid dwindles, the judgment could be a catalyst for their repatriation, which "remains the ‌only viable solution to the crisis," its foreign ministry said.

"It wouldn't happen tomorrow or very soon. We would put pressure multilaterally with other agencies to ensure a safe passage within 1-1.5 years," Bangladesh's state minister for foreign affairs, Humaiun Kobir, told Reuters on Friday, providing the first possible timeline for the repatriation since the verdict. Years of efforts to send refugees back have failed and Myanmar's government, backed by a military that was chastised by the International Court of Justice for mass executions, sexual violence and arson, is unlikely to embrace repatriation, according to analysts.

"Among the orders is ensuring ‌the safe return to their homeland. However, in reality, the likelihood of that happening remains low," said Sai Kyi Zin Soe, an independent Myanmar analyst, pointing to the civil war that followed the overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in February 2021. Myanmar's ‌government said on Friday that the ICJ's decision was not unanimous and unfair, adding that the country had been unjustly accused.

FIGHTING IN RAKHINE STATE Six years after about 750,000 Rohingya escaped a military crackdown that was central to the genocide case, renewed fighting between Myanmar's military and the Arakan Army rebel group erupted in Rakhine State in late 2023, sending more people fleeing to Bangladesh, where refugee numbers have swelled.

One of Myanmar's most powerful armed outfits, the Arakan Army has wrested control of nearly all of Rakhine State from the military since then and holds the areas to which most refugees would return. The Arakan Army, which has also been accused of atrocities against the Rohingya, has ⁠made no public ​comments on the ICJ verdict and a spokesperson for the group did ⁠not respond to questions from Reuters.

Myanmar said in August that it had verified 308,797 people living in camps in Bangladesh as former residents of Rakhine State, but repatriation would begin only when security conditions there improve. Before the 2017 exodus, some 1.1 million Rohingya people lived in Myanmar but only around 600,000 remain in Rakhine state today, including 140,000 ⁠living inside displacement camps, according to multiple estimates.

Myanmar has long seen the Rohingya as illegal migrants from neighbouring Bangladesh and denied them citizenship, even though Rohingya families have lived in the Southeast Asian country for generations. "Without citizenship, rights and genuine security, return is not possible," said Chris Lewa, director of the Arakan Project, a ​group that monitors the Rohingya crisis.

"I am deeply concerned for the Rohingya still in IDP (internally displaced people) camps in Sittwe, who are confined, dependent on the military for access to aid and movement, and highly vulnerable to reprisals," she ⁠added, referring to Rakhine's capital. BANGLADESH'S OPTIONS

Cash-strapped Bangladesh, which has a population of 175 million people, does not allow Rohingya to earn a living in the country and is keen for them to leave, but has repeatedly said they can only go back when conditions are right. Although the judgment strengthens Dhaka's case for eventually sending the refugees home, including by ⁠utilising diplomatic ​leverage, the verdict also sharpens the dilemma for Bangladesh.

"Dhaka will have to keep negotiating returns with a state the court has now found responsible for genocide, and increasingly also with the Arakan Army," said Richard Horsey, Senior Adviser for Asia, International Crisis Group think tank. Bangladesh, which holds the presidency of the UN General Assembly for a one-year term that started in September, will seek to strengthen multilateral efforts with the UN and other agencies to create conditions for repatriation, Kobir, the minister, said.

But funding has been a major concern to sustain the ⁠Rohingya in Bangladesh, with only around 69% of $710 million in humanitarian funding required for 2026 having been met, according to UN data. Malaysia has also sought to send Rohingya refugees back to Myanmar amid rising tensions with local communities. Some 133,400 Rohingya had been registered as refugees ⁠and asylum seekers in Malaysia as of end-September, according to the country's home ⁠minister, who cited UN figures.

On Friday, Malaysia said that it would resettle 10,000 Rohingya refugees in Turkey through a structured skills training programme, in what would be a major resettlement initiative. For Mohammed Zubair, living in a densely-packed camp in Bangladesh, the ICJ verdict is a shot in the arm for Rohingya refugees like him.

"As a Rohingya, this moment gives me renewed strength," the 24-year-old said. "My greatest dream is ‌not simply to see the world recognise what ‌happened to us. It is to see the day when we can walk freely on our ancestral soil." (Additional reporting by Reuters staff; Writing ​by Krishna N. Das and Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)