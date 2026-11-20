The dollar was steady on Friday, and was on track ‌to ​rise for the fourth straight week as expectations of further Federal Reserve tightening underpinned the US currency and jitters over the AI trade sent investors fleeing to safe-haven assets. The dollar index was perched near the 103.8 level, around its strongest since early April 2025. The weeks-long rally accelerated on November 10, ‌when hotter-than-expected US inflation data reinforced bets that the Federal Reserve would tighten policy and Fed Governor Christopher Waller said a 50-basis-point hike in December should be considered.

The strong dollar also comes amid weak equity sentiment, with AI spending concerns dragging the S&P 500 lower for six straight sessions. The index is down about 5% so far this week, and Anthropic's record market debut on Thursday did little to revive investor confidence. Anthropic ‌notched a valuation of about $2 trillion in its Nasdaq debut on Thursday, edging past SpaceX's June listing and capping a volatile stretch for the AI sector that tested Wall Street's appetite for the ‌technology.

"Risk aversion intensified, supporting the safe-haven dollar and driving demand for US Treasuries," OCBC analysts said in a note. "Investors continued to unwind crowded positions and reassess the macro outlook as Anthropic's record IPO sharpened scrutiny of stretched AI valuations and financing risks." The US 10-year Treasury yield fell to a one-week low of just over 5% and is down more than 14 basis points on the week.

Adding to the dollar's strength were hawkish signals from the Fed. Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Anna Paulson said ⁠on Thursday the ​Fed will need to raise interest rates again because ⁠inflation is too high, while Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said the evidence did not suggest inflation was heading back to 2% on its own. "The debate now is not really about whether the Federal Reserve will raise rates in December, but ⁠how much it will raise rates by," said Carol Kong, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"We still think 25 basis points is more likely," Kong said. "If they really want to quicken the pace of tightening, I think they ​will prefer to increase rates by 25 bps in consecutive meetings rather than deliver a bigger-than-usual hike." YEN FIRMS ON INFLATION DATA

The yen firmed 0.4% against the dollar to 159.07 ⁠and is set to close the week with a small gain after three weeks of losses that had dragged the currency near the key 160 level. Japan's annual core inflation accelerated to 2.2% in October, staying above the central bank's 2% target for a ⁠second straight ​month and pointing to broadening price pressures that strengthen the case for a near-term rate hike by the Bank of Japan.

Analysts at Capital Economics argue the yen's recent weakness is unlikely to last. With long-term inflation expectations now around target, further increases in yields would be mostly in real terms, which, combined with their view that US yields will fall, should prove yen-positive, the analysts said. The Bank of Japan ⁠will likely raise interest rates for the third time this year at its December meeting and follow up with another by end-March, according to a majority of economists in a Reuters poll.

Sterling languished ⁠near a one-year low against the dollar at $1.3107, and ⁠the euro struggled near its lowest level since April 2025 and last bought $1.0971. China's offshore yuan firmed 0.3% to 6.6762 per dollar, bouncing from a more than one-month low against the US dollar that it hit a day earlier as corporate repatriation offset the impact of a continuing dollar rally. China left ‌key benchmark lending rates unchanged in ‌November for an 18th consecutive month.