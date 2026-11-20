Gianni Infantino's appearance ​at the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) awards ceremony in Bangkok ‌on ​Thursday underlined the size of the task facing Philippe Diallo and Kozo Tashima as they seek to unseat him as head of world soccer.

Hours after the three candidates for March's FIFA presidential election were confirmed, Infantino was centre-stage at Asia's annual gala, ‌handing out gleaming gold trophies. Tashima, former president of the Japan Football Association (JFA), was in the audience. Diallo, current head of the France Football Federation and UEFA's candidate of choice, was nowhere to be seen.

Wherever Asian football leaders have gathered since the collapse in July of Infantino's Fast Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal — a plan to sell stakes in the World Cup ‌and other major competitions — the FIFA president has been among them. The AFC had backed him unanimously for re-election before the World Cup, but joined UEFA and CONCACAF ‌in the opposition camp in the fallout from the FFE plan. Late last month, after a broad Infantino charm offensive, it completed a backflip.

INFANTINO PUTS AIR MILES TO WORK TO GATHER ASIAN SUPPORT Infantino's itinerary is one the largely self-funded Tashima acknowledges he cannot hope to match.

"We'll start discussing from now how much budget is needed," Tashima told a press conference on Friday after returning to Tokyo. "The JFA's budget for this year ⁠is already ​set, so I would like support from ⁠the JFA.

"But we'll also have to gather funds, for example by creating a fund or running crowdfunding. I also have no intention of flying by private jet or anything like that. I intend to do ⁠this properly with what I have." By the time Tashima declared his candidacy this month, the Swiss-Italian, armed with a private jet provided by Qatar Airways, had been criss-crossing Asia for more than ​three months, urging its 47 national federations to press the AFC to restore its support for him.

In August, he attended the final of the ASEAN Championship ⁠in Vietnam, meeting informally in Hanoi with several influential figures from the region. In October, the 56-year-old made high-profile visits to Hong Kong and Indonesia for the FIFA ASEAN Cup, a newly established regional tournament backed and ⁠promoted ​by FIFA.

Infantino also stopped off briefly in Bhutan, prompting speculation that FIFA would establish a Himalayas Cup similar to the ASEAN Cup, before moving on to the Gulf Cup final in Saudi Arabia. Last month he also oversaw the AFC's backflip at an extraordinary congress in Tokyo. On Saturday, he attended the ASEAN Football Federation's congress in Manila, ⁠where he pledged almost $20 million to refurbish the Philippines' national stadium.

Infantino's omnipresence, coupled with his status as an incumbent backed by the trappings of office, means any ⁠challenger faces an uphill task. Tashima said he wanted ⁠to return the focus to the sport and away from administrators in any case.

"I question whether the FIFA president needs to stand out," he added on Friday. "The ones who must stand out the most are the players. I believe we should make FIFA ‌an organisation where the ‌players, the matches and the teams stand out."