More Russian regions are introducing restrictions on retail sales of gasoline and diesel following a renewed spate of Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries, according ‌to local media and authorities. The drone attacks have slashed Russian oil refineries' combined crude processing volumes by 45% since late October, according to industry sources.

Reduced Russian refining could also affect supply to global fuel markets and ‌hamper Russia's ability to deliver on a deal to export diesel to the United States and elsewhere. Russia ‌is usually a large exporter of fuel but was forced to resort to imports, including from India, when widespread shortages broke out in the summer due to high seasonal demand and the impact of previous Ukrainian attacks on refineries - part of a ⁠wider ​strategy by Kyiv to ⁠exert pressure on Moscow to end the war.

Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, has been among the worst-hit regions. It ⁠had already introduced fuel rationing before Ukraine launched multiple strikes this week that knocked out the road section of ​the strategic bridge connecting the region with Russia. The Russia-installed governor of Crimea's Sevastopol region, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said ⁠gasoline sales there were being limited to one full car tank and 20 litres in jerrycans at a number of pumping stations ⁠starting ​from Thursday.

He said the measures were introduced to prevent people from filling canisters with hundreds of litres at a time, causing queues and preventing other motorists from meeting their needs. The Siberian city ⁠of Tomsk capped sales of gasoline and diesel to 30 and 50 litres respectively from last week, according ⁠to local authorities.

On Thursday, ⁠the city of Penza, 770 km (480 miles) southeast of Moscow, restricted gasoline sales to 50 litres while limiting diesel to 200 litres per vehicle. At least ‌half a dozen ‌other regions introduced restrictions earlier this month.