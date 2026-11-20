A drone operator ​who filmed Manchester United's training ​session this week has apologised ‌for what ​he called a "total error of judgment" and removed the footage from his YouTube channel.

The footage, filmed at ‌United's Carrington training ground during new manager Mauricio Pochettino's first training session on Thursday, was uploaded online under the username "CC OVERVIEW". In a statement posted on his YouTube channel ‌on Friday, the drone operator said that while the flight was legal ‌under drone regulations, filming the session had been "unethical".

"My aim was to picture Mauricio Pochettino in his United training kit for the supporters to see for the first time," he said. "I fully accept ⁠it ​was unethical on my ⁠part. I would like to apologise to Manchester United, Mauricio Pochettino and the players for my ⁠actions and sincerely hope those actions do not affect the outcome of any match."

The ​operator added that he had wrongly assumed only warm-up activities would be visible ⁠and that the training session would be open to various media outlets. He also said neither Liverpool ⁠nor ​any other football club had been involved in his decision to film at Carrington.

"The video has been removed from my channel," he said. Pochettino arrived from ⁠the U.S. men's national team this week after United sacked Michael Carrick, and faces ⁠an immediate ⁠test with a trip to Liverpool on Sunday.

United are languishing 18th in the league table after winning just one of their ‌10 games. ‌Liverpool are fourth.