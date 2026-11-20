Polish authorities were on Friday ​investigating reports that at least two unknown ‌objects ​had come down near the border with Ukraine, after the army said Polish airspace may have been violated during Russian strikes on Ukraine. Authorities in NATO-member Poland ‌said it was too early to say what the objects were. A Ukrainian air force spokesperson said it was likely that a Russian missile had crossed into Poland.

The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to an emailed request ‌for comment. Drones have repeatedly strayed into the airspace of countries on NATO's eastern flank since Russia invaded ‌Ukraine in February 2022, fuelling tension with the NATO military alliance and stoking fears that the war could spread.

"We confirm the crash of an unidentified object in the village of Nowy Lipowiec (Bilgoraj County)," the District Prosecutor's Office in Lublin wrote on X. "Reports regarding potential additional objects ⁠in the ​region are currently being verified ⁠by the relevant services." Footage shared on social media from what appeared to be a security camera at a property in the nearby ⁠village of Chmielek showed an explosion in the distance.

Polish Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak said on X that a traffic controller had ​heard a loud bang near railway premises in Rudnik nad Sanem, about 50 km (31 miles) west of Nowy ⁠Lipowiec. He said no visible damage to the railway had been found but that an inspection vehicle had been dispatched.

Klimczak also said air ⁠traffic ​controllers had been evacuated at the airport in Rzeszow, the largest city in southeastern Poland. Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he had received reports about security in the area and that there was currently no threat from the ⁠air. President Karol Nawrocki was also informed about the situation.

European countries are worried that Russia's war in Ukraine could ⁠spill over Ukraine's border, ⁠and are seeking a place at talks on ending the conflict.