Russia hit three Kyiv bridges in overnight missile strikes that Ukrainian officials said killed six people in the capital and two elsewhere, after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to retaliate for Ukrainian attacks on a bridge to Crimea. The strikes on ‌the three bridges that cross the Dnipro River and link the two sides of Kyiv were the biggest since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukrainein February 2022. Residents took shelter in the metro as explosions echoed around the capital.

Russia also targeted electricity infrastructure across Ukraine, causing widespread blackouts, officials said. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that Russia had hit the Podilsko-Voskresenskyi, the Darnytskyi and the Pivdennyi bridges, and urged ‌residents to avoid travelling to work by car.

Over a third of the capital's 3 million residents lived on the eastern, or "left", bank of the Dnipro before the war but the vast ‌majority work on the western, or "right", bank where most government institutions and companies are. Ukraine's Air Force said Russia had launched 84 cruise missiles in the attack, almost all of which were destroyed, as well as an unspecified number of ballistic missiles and more than 400 attack drones.

Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi said six of the eight people killed were in Kyiv. Two deaths were also reported at a railway station in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Putin said on Thursday that ⁠Moscow would ​hit back hard after Ukraine struck the bridge between ⁠Crimea and Russia's Krasnodar region for a third time this week, part of a months-long campaign against Russian logistics.

The road and rail bridge is the longest in Europe and a symbol of Putin's Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said the bridge ⁠has been attacked as retaliation for Russia's attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, including bridges. Kyiv authorities said an attack on a water utility facility killed three employees and water pressure had dropped in four Kyiv districts. Some buildings ​could temporarily lose their water supply, they said.

Ukrainian grid operator Ukrenergo said emergency power outages had been introduced in the western regions of Lviv, Zakarpattia and Ivano-Frankivsk. In Kyiv, some residents ⁠of five districts were left without power, energy company DTEK said. State railway Ukrzaliznytsia said Russian strikes had damaged railway infrastructure in several areas.

In Lviv, two people were killed in an attack on the Sknyliv railway station, and at least seven injured, ⁠Maksym ​Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv regional military administration, said. Five people were also hurt in the southeastern region of Dnipropetrovsk after drones hit apartment buildings, and four others wounded in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, after Russian drones hit a hospital.

Reuters could not immediately independently confirm the reports. Both sides deny targeting civilians. During the overnight attack, the Polish military scrambled aircraft and afterwards said it was investigating ⁠reports of unknown objects falling in southeastern Poland, near the border with Ukraine.

The strikes follow warnings from European allies on Thursday against any attempt to decide a peace settlement without them, after US ⁠President Donald Trump embraced Putin as a "friend" at a ⁠summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Europe is seeking a place at the negotiating table as the United States tries to broker peace. Russian and Ukrainian officials met for US-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi last week, but there were no major breakthroughs on key issues such as territory, with Russia ‌holding about a fifth of ‌Ukrainian land.