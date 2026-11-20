Russia violated Poland's ​airspace overnight with three ‌objects ​that were likely two missiles and a drone, the Polish defence minister said on Friday, as ‌he denounced what he called a "provocation" from Moscow. The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

"There has been ‌a violation of Polish airspace and an incursion by objects from the ‌Russian Federation," Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told a news conference. "There was an Kh-101 missile... In the second case, one can also speak of a missile; in the ⁠third, it ​was most ⁠likely a jet-powered drone."

The incursions happened as Poland was set to hold military exercises of the 'Coalition ⁠of the Willing' of Ukraine's allies on Friday. "These exercises, combined with the presence ​of defence ministers from France, the United Kingdom, and the Baltic ⁠states — along with eight chiefs of staff, including those from our key allies — suggest ⁠that ​the convergence of these events is no accident," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

He said that the exercises would go ahead and also said Poland would ⁠ask NATO for more support securing the alliance's eastern flank.