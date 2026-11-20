Poland condemns Russian 'provocation' after three airspace violations
Russia violated Poland's airspace overnight with three objects that were likely two missiles and a drone, the Polish defence minister said on Friday, as he denounced what he called a "provocation" from Moscow. The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
"There has been a violation of Polish airspace and an incursion by objects from the Russian Federation," Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told a news conference. "There was an Kh-101 missile... In the second case, one can also speak of a missile; in the third, it was most likely a jet-powered drone."
The incursions happened as Poland was set to hold military exercises of the 'Coalition of the Willing' of Ukraine's allies on Friday. "These exercises, combined with the presence of defence ministers from France, the United Kingdom, and the Baltic states — along with eight chiefs of staff, including those from our key allies — suggest that the convergence of these events is no accident," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.
He said that the exercises would go ahead and also said Poland would ask NATO for more support securing the alliance's eastern flank.