Sterling edged up against the dollar on Friday, ​but was set for its third consecutive ​weekly fall as the greenback held near ‌its highest ​level since April 2025, supported by expectations of Federal Reserve policy tightening and concern about AI.

US data and hawkishness from Fed officials have led to ‌money markets pricing in a near 100% chance of a 25 basis point hike from the Fed next month. Meanwhile, a multitude of AI-related concerns have put global equities under pressure, with even Anthropic's record market debut not reviving confidence. Sterling ‌was last up 0.1% to $1.3099 on the day. Across the week so far though, the pound was ‌around 0.9% lower and heading for its third weekly decline in a row.

The latest round of British economic releases, including figures that showed retail sales volumes unexpectedly rose 0.7% in October, had little bearing on the pound on Friday. But they added to the economic ⁠backdrop ​investors are examining for hints about ⁠the Bank of England's interest rate path. "There may not have been gamechangers among the figures, but the trickle of numbers consistent ⁠with resilience in the economy is nevertheless likely to strengthen conviction at the MPC that at least one more rate hike ​is warranted," Sandra Horsfield, economist at Investec, said.

Data earlier this week showed that British inflation rose to a ⁠one-year high in October. The BoE earlier this month raised interest rates by 25 basis points, its first increase of the year after ⁠a ​lengthy wait-and-see approach while many other major central banks hiked sooner to combat Iran war-driven inflation.

Money markets were last pricing in a roughly 79% chance of another 25 basis point hike from the BoE in ⁠December. Elsewhere, British and European Union leaders met in Brussels, resetting ties and opening broader discussions about their long-term relationship.

Prime Minister ⁠Andy Burnham's office said ⁠negotiations had concluded, with agreements on food checks, youth mobility and an emissions trading scheme, while talks in other areas such as university tuition fees would continue. The pound ‌was steady against ‌the euro at 83.73 pence per euro.