Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

New 'Hunger Games' prequel traces trauma behind future rebellion

The new "Hunger Games" prequel explores how young Haymitch Abernathy's ordeal in a deadly televised contest ​shapes him and helps sow the seeds of the rebellion against his country's oppressive rulers depicted in the later films. The films follow ​children, called tributes, who are forced to fight to the death in a televised ‌spectacle ​staged by the rulers of the fictional nation of Panem.

Motor racing-Nike to become Formula One's official apparel and uniform partner

Formula One's push to turn its rapid global growth into a broader lifestyle business took another step on Thursday with the announcement of a long-term partnership that will make Nike the sport's official apparel and uniform supplier from 2027. Nike will create co-branded uniforms for staff at Formula One events ‌worldwide, as well as footwear, apparel and accessories for fans. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Gordon Ramsay, culinary chef famed for fiery critiques, gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Known for his cooking skills, cutting critiques and copious profanity, British chef Gordon Ramsay cemented his place in Hollywood history on Wednesday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Ramsay, standing at the podium, joked that he plans to polish his star every Saturday at 9 a.m. for the rest of his life and serve up a delectable breakfast for the public.

'GTA VI' to ‌supercharge Sony — but not so much in Japan

The global launch of "Grand Theft Auto VI" on Thursday is expected to provide a major boost to PlayStation maker Sony, though in its home market of Japan, the franchise remains a niche pursuit. The long-awaited open-world crime ‌action game from Take-Two Interactive's Rockstar Games is rolling out across the world and has been met with rave reviews and fans taking time off work to play.

Take-Two set to shatter sales records as 'GTA VI' launches to massive fanfare

Criminal duo Lucia and Jason's blitz through Vice City in "GTA VI" is set to help Take-Two Interactive, the publisher of the blockbuster game that is now a global cultural phenomenon, rake in more than $2 billion in estimated first-day sales. Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of GTA developer Rockstar Games, is not a household name despite its portfolio of massive hits including the "Red Dead Redemption" franchise and the "NBA 2K" basketball series.

Motor racing-Norris casts Russell as F1's Bond ⁠candidate

Lando Norris has ​nominated George Russell as Formula One's most likely James Bond, citing the ⁠Mercedes driver's fondness for suits and apparent readiness to trade the paddock for a licence to kill. Asked which current driver would best suit the role of Britain's best-known fictional spy, McLaren's Norris offered a swift answer.

'GTA VI' publisher Take-Two jumps as gamers relish blockbuster release

"Grand Theft Auto VI" is winning praise from players and critics as it ⁠rolls out worldwide, and Wall Street is joining the chorus. Shares of Take-Two Interactive, publisher of the latest edition in the iconic GTA franchise, surged more than 8% on Wednesday as investors bet that glowing initial reviews will fuel demand further and boost the company's bookings and revenue this year.

'Choosin' Texas' singer Langley ​beats Taylor Swift on way to Country Music Awards sweep

Ella Langley and her unstoppable hit "Choosin' Texas" dominated the Country Music Association awards on Wednesday at a ceremony that also featured Taylor Swift's first performance at the CMAs in 13 years. Swift, who began ⁠her career in country music before finding megastardom in pop, went into the show in Nashville with one nomination for "I Knew It, I Knew You" from the "Toy Story 5" movie soundtrack.

Spain's High Court opens investigation into women's allegations against Julio Iglesias

A Spanish High Court judge has opened a criminal investigation into singer Julio Iglesias after a complaint filed by ⁠two ​former employees alleging sexual offences, assault and degrading treatment, court records showed. The complaint was filed by rights group Women's Link Worldwide on behalf of two women who said they worked in Iglesias' Caribbean residences for 10 months in 2021, following an investigation by US broadcaster Univision and Spanish outlet elDiario.es.

Ariana Grande and Ben Stiller feud in 'Focker In-Law' with flipped roles

A battle of wits pits singer and actor Ariana Grande against Hollywood star and filmmaker Ben Stiller in "Focker In-Law". The fourth installment in the "Fockers" comedy film franchise comes 26 years after Stiller and Robert ⁠De Niro introduced audiences to quarrelling male nurse Greg Focker and retired CIA operative Jack Byrnes in "Meet the Parents".

India's gamers skip work, crowd cafes for Grand Theft Auto VI as Modi joins buzz

Jacob Joel first played Grand Theft Auto in school, then again in ⁠college. On Thursday, the 30-year-old IT professional took the day off to ⁠play GTA VI in a Bengaluru gaming cafe's mini-theater, steering a speedboat beneath a bridge on a 100-inch projection screen with surround sound. "We waited around 13 long years to get into GTA VI ... that is a nostalgic feeling," Joel said, controller in hand, eyes fixed on the screen.

Batpod, Indiana Jones memorabilia among lots on offer at Propstore auction

From Batman's Batpod to a "Game of Thrones" dragon egg, a spate of ‌memorabilia from the worlds of film and television ‌is set to hit the auction block next month. More than 1,400 lots, with a combined pre-sale estimate of £10 million ($13.2 million), are being offered at ​Propstore's Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, running in London December 4-6.