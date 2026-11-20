Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Analysis-As Trump courts Xi and Putin, middle powers make their own moves

As President Donald Trump sought to reshape the world order around great powers this week, two US allies looked beyond Washington. Canada found an opening in Beijing. Japan, at odds with China, turned to partners elsewhere in Asia. Their middle-power diplomacy was overshadowed on Thursday when Trump joined Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President ​Vladimir Putin at a lakeside villa in Shenzhen for a meeting that dominated the APEC leaders' summit.

Two men to stand trial in UK next year over RAF Fairford incident allegedly linked to Iran

Two men charged over September's security incident at the RAF Fairford military base, which British and ​US prosecutors say was orchestrated on behalf of Iran, will stand trial in London in November next year, a judge said on Friday. RAF Fairford had been used by the US to carry ‌out strikes on Iran, but ​B-1 bombers were withdrawn on security grounds shortly after five British men were arrested outside the base in southwest England in the early hours of September 27.

Britain and EU launch reset with food and youth mobility deals

Britain and the European Union agreed deals on easing food trade and boosting youth mobility at a summit on Friday, resetting ties and opening broader discussions about their long-term relationship. A decade after Britain voted to leave the now 27-nation bloc, rancour has faded and both sides have recognised the need for a closer alliance as the world order is reshaped by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, US tariffs, China's dominance of critical minerals supply chains and war in Iran.

Analysis-Trump's personalized diplomacy hits its limits with 3-way summit

US President Donald Trump has long reveled in the pomp and ceremony of international summitry but has often come away with little to show for his signature brand of personalized diplomacy. His meeting on Thursday with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President ‌Vladimir Putin has starkly exposed the limits of that approach, analysts said.

Spanish police used excessive force during general strike, Amnesty says

Spanish police used excessive force against protesters and journalists during last week's general strike, rights group Amnesty International said on Friday. Amnesty said police used pepper spray, batons, tear gas and rubber bullets, and left 36 people injured, 5 of them hospitalised

Two Danes suspected of being hired by Russia to kill Ukrainian rapper

Two Danish men are suspected of having been recruited by Russian intelligence to assassinate a Ukrainian rapper ahead of a planned performance in Denmark, Danish broadcaster DR reported on Friday, citing a court hearing. Police thwarted the alleged plot when they arrested the two men shortly before the rapper Kyivstoner's September 25 concert, which was later cancelled.

Thousands protest across Italy in strike over wages, public spending

Thousands of students and workers protested across Italy on Friday as the country's largest trade union, CGIL, staged a general strike against Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's economic policies, demanding higher wages and more spending on public services. The Italian protests coincided with a broader wave of youth mobilisation in Europe, with student demonstrations also scheduled in Germany, France, Britain, Austria and Belgium against rising living costs and military spending.

Nepal PM Balendra Shah to visit India, meet Modi

Nepal’s rapper-turned-Prime Minister Balendra Shah will meet Indian counterpart Narendra Modi next week on his first bilateral visit since ‌the March election, officials said on Friday. Shah is expected to discuss Indian aid for reconstruction of areas hit by August's catastrophic floods, officials said.

Brazilian students turn to burned fish bones as clean water filter

A group of Brazilian high school students and their teacher have come up with a local solution for providing clean drinking water in remote areas of the Amazon: a filter made of charcoal produced by burning the bones of the region's giant pirarucu fish. The process involves heating the chunky vertebrae of the fish — which typically grow to 2 meters (6.6 feet) in length — to as much as 900 degrees Celsius (1,650 degrees Fahrenheit) and ‌then grinding the charred bones into a powder that absorbs heavy metals and other pollutants.

French regulator defends applying political balance rules to influencers

France's media regulator defended plans to apply political balance rules to some of the country's most influential online content creators on Friday, after critics questioned whether such requirements could realistically be enforced. Under the proposals, certain influencers and streamers with large audiences would have to give presidential candidates equal or proportionate exposure during election periods, similar to rules that already apply to television and radio broadcasters.

Russia pushes back against US idea of NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Friday pushed back against the idea of NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine and said what he called any form of "quasi membership" for Kyiv of the Western military alliance was totally unacceptable for Moscow, Russian state media reported. Ryabkov made the comments a day after French President Emmanuel Macron said after a Berlin summit that the question of Ukraine's NATO membership should be reopened. US peace negotiator Jared Kushner, at the same event, also said that he and fellow negotiator Steve Witkoff had "gotten the Russians comfortable with the concept that any security guarantee for Ukraine would be based on Article 5."

France seeks UN Security Council meeting after strikes in Kyiv

France has called for a meeting of the UN Security Council after the latest Russian strikes in Kyiv, the foreign minister said on Friday. Ukrainian officials said eight people died in Russian missile strikes overnight.

Myanmar calls ICJ ruling on genocide 'unfair'

A ruling by the United Nations' highest court that found Myanmar's security forces conducted state-sponsored genocide against the country's Rohingya Muslim minority was unfair, ⁠a government official said on Friday. The decision by the ​International Court of Justice was not unanimous and Myanmar had been unjustly accused, said Khaing Khaing Soe, a government spokesperson.

UN cuts food aid target despite looming hunger crisis

The United ⁠Nations food agency said on Friday it plans to assist fewer people in the coming year due to funding constraints even as it warns of a possible global food crisis on the scale of the one that followed the war in Ukraine. The World Food Programme - led by America's Luke Lindberg since last month - launched a 2027 appeal for $12 billion to help 91 million people around the world, fewer than the 110 million it aimed to help in 2026.

Analysis-Scientists are learning more about the rare Ebola virus in Congo outbreak

More than six months into a devastating Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, scientists and medics are beginning to gain a better understanding of the rare Bundibugyo version of the virus, which they hope can help explain its rapid spread and, ultimately, ⁠stop it. There have been more than 11,000 cases and over 5,500 deaths so far, with the Bundibugyo virus spreading at double the pace of the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, the largest on record. There are no licensed treatments or vaccines to fight it.

Ukraine child death toll climbs to near 2022 levels, UNICEF says

The number of children killed and injured in the Ukraine war so far this year has already surpassed last year's and is on track to rival the deadly first year of the conflict in 2022, the UN children's agency said on Friday. Russian attacks on Ukraine have been intensifying this year, with long-range weapons being the chief cause of civilian deaths, according to the United Nations. Russia has repeatedly denied intentionally attacking ​civilian targets in Ukraine.

Myanmar calls ICJ ruling on genocide 'unfair'

A ruling by the United Nations' highest court that found Myanmar's security forces conducted state-sponsored genocide against the country's Rohingya Muslim minority was unfair, a government official said on Friday. The decision by the International Court of Justice was not unanimous and Myanmar had been unjustly accused, said Khaing Khaing Soe, a government spokesperson.

Former French PM de Villepin launches 2027 presidential bid

Former French prime minister Dominique de Villepin announced on Friday that he would run for president in the 2027 election, joining an increasingly crowded field of centrist and centre-right ⁠candidates seeking to succeed Emmanuel Macron. De Villepin, 73, who launched his own political movement last year, said he was running to heal a divided and "rotten" France, attacking what he called the "dead star" of Macron's movement while rejecting both the far right and the far left.

Iraqi security forces deploy in Iran-backed militia stronghold

Iraqi security forces deployed in Jurf al-Sakhar, a stronghold of the Kataib Hezbollah armed group, on Friday under a deal that seeks to limit the reach of Iran's most powerful Shi'ite militia ally in the country without provoking a confrontation. Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi this week ordered security forces to move against the heavily armed Kataib Hezbollah, which officials accused of running an oil smuggling network siphoning state-owned oil worth hundreds of millions of dollars in Jurf al-Sakhar.

Poland condemns Russian 'provocation' after three airspace violations

Russia violated Poland's airspace overnight with three objects that ⁠were probably ​two missiles and a drone, the Polish defence minister said on Friday, denouncing what he called a provocation by Moscow. The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Russia accuses Estonia of erecting new 'Iron Curtain' with border closure, says it will respond

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday accused Estonia of planning to erect a new "Iron Curtain" and said it would respond after Estonia said it would close its border with Russia for at least six months. Estonia's government's said on Friday it would close its road border crossings with Russia on security grounds from December 1 and decide after six months whether to extend the suspension or not.

Malaysia says it will resettle 10,000 Rohingya refugees in Turkey

Malaysia said on Friday that it will resettle 10,000 Rohingya refugees in Turkey through a structured skills training programme, in what would be one of the biggest resettlement initiatives involving the Rohingya since a military crackdown on their native Rakhine state in 2017. The plan announced by Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi came a day after the International Court of Justice ruled that the killings and widespread sexual violence against the Rohingya people by Myanmar's security forces in 2017 amounted to state-sponsored genocide.

Trump says nuclear arms limits with China, Russia will be very hard to achieve

US President Donald ⁠Trump said on Thursday after talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin that a mutual agreement to limit nuclear weapons will be hard to achieve but that he will keep working on it. "I love the concept of it but in terms of pure negotiation, it’s a very hard thing for me as a president to do," Trump told Reuters by phone as he flew back to Washington from his trilateral summit in China.

COP31 delivers deals for host Turkey as climate diplomacy stalls

Turkey is set to emerge from COP31 with billions of dollars in investment deals, including on ⁠green energy, but the chances of an ambitious outcome to curb the world's carbon emissions looked slim as the talks entered what was meant to be their final day. The country said it ⁠has agreed deals and plans worth more than $26 billion in total since it began hosting the climate conference on November 9 in the Mediterranean city of Antalya.

Exclusive-Taiwan tells Meta thousands of China-linked accounts seek to influence elections

Taiwan has flagged nearly 2,700 social media accounts to Meta that it says appear to be part of a Chinese information warfare campaign seeking to influence elections on the island next week, according to three government officials and internal reports. In recent weeks, Taiwanese officials identified the accounts on Threads, a text-based Meta platform popular in Taiwan, as suspected vehicles for coordinated Chinese influence operations, according to the officials familiar with the matter and the government reports reviewed by Reuters.

Ukraine strains Russian logistics with Crimean bridge strikes

Ukraine's partial destruction of Russia's prized bridge to Crimea bolsters a months-long campaign by Kyiv to sever Moscow's supply lines to the battlefields of southern and eastern Ukraine and the occupied Black Sea peninsula. While not game-changing in themselves, this week's attacks pile ‌pressure on an already strained logistics network in ways that Russia could struggle to mitigate, two analysts and two Ukrainian commanders ‌said.

Spanish court grants conditional bail to pro-Palestinian US media heir

Spain's High Court has released pro-Palestinian donor and US media heir James Cox Chambers Jr. on conditional bail, while it considers an extradition request by the United States, according to a court ruling released on Friday. The court said it had decided to release Chambers after US ​authorities acknowledged what they described as substantial and unintentional errors in the Spanish translation of an FBI agent's sworn statement submitted in support of the extradition request.