Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump ousts cyber director after tech outages spark criticism

White House national cyber director Sean Cairncross was "fired" from his job, a person close to the White House said on Thursday, days after technology outages disrupted US air travel, banking and national security systems. The ouster comes as US President Donald Trump and his administration face mounting scrutiny over their response to the series of disruptions over the past week, including a global outage affecting hundreds of millions ​of Microsoft users and a nationwide halt to air travel that disrupted more than 18,000 flights.

Massachusetts' top court to hear Lindsay Clancy's bid to toss murder charges

Massachusetts' highest court said on Thursday it will hear arguments in Lindsay Clancy's bid to dismiss the murder charges stemming from the 2023 deaths of her three young ​children and avoid being tried a second time. Justice Elizabeth Dewar said review by the full Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court was warranted and the case would be heard in January, ahead of Clancy's planned March 29 retrial.

Trump pardons ‌late baseball legend Pete Rose ​for tax crimes

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had pardoned late baseball legend Pete Rose for tax crimes, the latest part of an effort to rehabilitate the reputation of Major League Baseball's all-time leader in hits. Rose, who amassed 4,256 hits over a 24-year career that spanned from 1963 to 1986, was banished from the game for decades after he was found to have wagered on baseball, including games in which he took part as a manager.

US signed off on sales of nearly 900,000 AI chips to China in six months, House committee says

The Trump administration approved shipments of nearly 900,000 advanced AI chips made by Nvidia and AMD for Chinese companies from December 2025 through May 2026, the House Foreign Affairs Committee said on Thursday. The approvals for 879,000 chip shipments by the Commerce Department included 75,000 for Alibaba, 150,000 for Tencent, 43,000 for Baidu, and 4,000 for BYD, all on the Pentagon's list of alleged Chinese military-backed companies, the committee noted.

Trump's $15 billion defamation case against New York Times may proceed, judge rules

A federal judge on Thursday said President Donald Trump's $15 billion defamation ‌lawsuit against the New York Times and book publisher Penguin Random House may proceed, a victory for Trump in his legal campaign against media companies he accuses of treating him unfairly. Trump has filed several lawsuits against media companies since 2024, alleging they defamed him or fraudulently misled the public with false coverage. His critics have denounced the lawsuits as attacks on the free press.

Trump bought up to $265,000 of Nvidia stock in September, disclosure shows

US President Donald Trump bought as much as $265,000 in Nvidia stock and sold as much as $15,000 worth of the stock in September, weeks before reports surfaced of CEO Jensen Huang's ties to an alleged Chinese spy, according to Trump's latest financial disclosure released on Thursday. US lawmakers have been asking questions about Trump's knowledge of Huang's personal life, and the president has said he "was amazed" by the allegations against Huang, who is among the president's closest allies in Silicon Valley.

California AG subpoenas Nvidia over concerns about former CEO, China ties

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said on Thursday his office had served an investigative subpoena to Nvidia related to reports of former CEO Jensen Huang's alleged affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. "The conduct of Nvidia and its former CEO raises bright red flags," Bonta said, adding that his office was examining whether Nvidia or Huang's actions resulted in China obtaining advanced chips or confidential information, and if the company misled investors and the public about the risk.

US Senate passes bipartisan bill to speed energy, infrastructure projects

The US Senate on Thursday passed a sweeping bipartisan bill to speed approvals ‌for large energy projects such as power plants, transmission lines and data centers, marking Congress' most significant effort in years to ease bottlenecks blamed for rising energy costs. The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act now heads to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. If it passes, President Donald Trump has said he will sign the bill into law.

New York sues IHG, others over Holiday Inn accused of exploiting immigrant workers

New York's attorney general on Thursday sued InterContinental Hotels Group, as well as the owner of a former Holiday Inn in downtown Rochester, New York, accusing them of exploiting dozens of immigrant workers. Attorney General Letitia James said workers recruited to renovate the hotel were required to work as many as 112 hours ‌a week after renovations began in the spring of 2023, with some going at least eight months without being paid.

Backing Trump, US Senate Republicans block Iran war resolution

US Senate Republicans on Thursday rejected legislation directing President Donald Trump to end the war in Iran or obtain Congress' approval to continue, backing the president weeks after sweeping defeats in midterm elections largely tied to Americans' frustration with the conflict. The Senate voted 51 to 48, largely along party lines, to defeat a war powers resolution that had previously passed the House of Representatives.

US judge says ICE 'made a mockery of court orders' in Colorado

A federal judge said on Wednesday the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency "made a mockery of court orders" in Colorado and that the court found government officials in contempt for instantly re-arresting a man whom the judge had ordered released. US District Judge Charlotte Sweeney declined to take any further action because she said the officials had "cured the contempt by ceasing the practice at issue" as sworn by an official in court.

Law firm Kirkland performed $11.8 million in free legal work for Trump administration, Democrats say

US congressional Democrats probing law firms that made deals with President Donald Trump's administration said on Thursday that Kirkland & Ellis has provided at least $11.8 million in free legal services to federal agencies, calling it evidence of a "corrupt bargain" with the White House. Democrats in the House and Senate are ramping up scrutiny of nine major law firms' agreements with Trump last year to provide nearly $1 billion in free legal services in order to avoid executive orders targeting firms over their legal work, diversity policies and political affiliations.

US plans to announce cause of outage that led to nationwide ground stop, FAA says

The head of the US Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday the government expects to announce this week the root cause of the router outage that led to a nationwide ground stop on ⁠Friday that disrupted more than 18,000 flights ​and 1 million passengers. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford declined to discuss the findings but said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy would brief the public on the results.

Accused child sex predator Thomas Markle ruled competent to face trial

A ⁠US judge in Florida on Thursday declared Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Britain's Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, to be mentally competent to answer to a federal court charge accusing him of being a child sexual predator. Accepting the findings of a court-appointed forensic psychiatrist, US Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin ruled the 82-year-old father-in-law of Prince Harry was mentally fit to understand the proceedings against him and to properly assist in his own defense, court records showed.

Trump ally Essayli to lead stalled probe into Trump documents case, sources say

The top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles will take over a piece of the foundering Justice Department investigation into past probes involving President Donald Trump, a Justice Department official and a second source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. The move appears to be an attempt by Trump's Justice Department to continue one aspect of a stalled probe examining whether Trump was the ⁠victim of a sweeping conspiracy by law enforcement and intelligence officials under Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Analysis-Trump touts Asia trade deal wins, but US agricultural exports disappoint

US President Donald Trump visited Asia this week, boasting of a string of agricultural trade victories since threatening to impose tariffs that would decimate other countries' trade. US trade agreements have at times buoyed prices of crops and livestock, but a Reuters analysis of 10 deals showed few have generated a promised windfall of US farm product sales.

Judge orders US agriculture chief to stop sending religious emails from official account

A US judge ordered Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to stop sending religious emails to employees from her official account, saying Rollins "must recognize" boundaries when communicating religious messages and that some of her word choices assumed that email recipients subscribed to her Christian beliefs. "The Court ORDERS that the ​Secretary must recognize certain boundaries when communicating religious messages," US District Judge Trina Thompson said in Thursday's ruling.

US court ruling jeopardizes Sentinel Midstream's license for deepwater oil export project

A court ruling has jeopardized a license for Sentinel Midstream’s $2.1 billion deepwater crude oil export project off the Texas coast, an environmental group that petitioned the court said this week. The ruling, which took effect on October 30, poses a setback and likely delays for the oil transportation and storage company, which has already started work on the project. It could also impact other pending deepwater port applications.

US weekly jobless claims edge up, but labor market remains resilient

The number of Americans filing new claims for ⁠unemployment benefits increased slightly last week, suggesting that labor market conditions remained stable, though some laid-off workers are struggling to find new opportunities. Labor market resilience gives the Federal Reserve greater scope to focus on stamping out inflation, which is being fueled by the ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran.

Fiona, beloved Cincinnati Zoo hippo, dies after ingesting hat

Fiona, a Nile hippo who became a viral online sensation after the Cincinnati Zoo chronicled her survival following premature birth nearly a decade ago, died on Thursday, the zoo said in a statement. Fiona, 9, had become ill after eating a winter hat that had accidentally fallen into her habitat last week.

Trump administration makes it easier for companies to classify workers as contractors

US President Donald Trump's administration unveiled a final rule on Thursday that will make it easier for companies in some industries to classify workers as independent contractors rather than their employees, who have more legal protections and can cost more. The Department of Labor scrapped a rule adopted during ⁠the administration ​of former President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and replaced it with a legal test favored by business groups.

Congress struggles to avert US shutdown as Iran war divides lawmakers

Congress could be headed for a pre-Christmas government shutdown as divisions over the Iran war and President Donald Trump's demand for $350 billion in new Pentagon spending threaten to derail any funding deal, lawmakers from both parties warn. Lawmakers have only three weeks to iron out an agreement to keep federal agencies operating after December 11, when current funding is set to expire. But the two parties remained far apart as they prepared for a one-week Thanksgiving holiday break, especially in the 100-seat Senate, where a bipartisan funding package would need 60 votes to pass.

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes near California's Monterey County, USGS says

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck near Soledad in California's Monterey County on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said. The quake was at a depth of 6.7 km (4.16 miles), USGS said. USGS downgraded the magnitude of the earthquake from 5.4 to 5.1. The epicenter was about 20 km from Soledad and about 40 km from Salinas, both in California’s Monterey County. According to the USGS, Salinas has a population of about 157,000.

Judge blocks Trump's transgender-related limits on HIV funding

President Donald Trump's administration cannot impose restrictions barring healthcare providers that receive certain federal HIV-treatment funds from acknowledging the gender identity of their transgender patients or from providing them gender-affirming care, a federal judge ruled on Thursday. US District Judge William Young in Boston sided with a group of national HIV medical ⁠associations and healthcare providers that challenged grant funding conditions imposed by the administration last year after Trump signed an executive order prohibiting federal funding for what he calls "gender ideology."

Ringleader pleads guilty to $100 million US jewelry heist

The ringleader in a spate of truck burglaries pleaded guilty on Thursday to a federal robbery charge for his role in stealing roughly $100 million worth of jewelry from an armored vehicle five years ago in California, considered the largest such heist in US history, prosecutors said. Carlos Victor Mestanza Cercado, 33, an Ecuadorean national arrested two years ago in Panama during a layover on a flight from Guatemala to his home country, was one of seven men indicted on charges of ⁠robbing a Brink's truck at a highway rest stop north of Los Angeles on July 11, 2022.

Trump nominee to head Millennium Challenge aid agency vows to let data guide decisions

Elliott Hulse, a former US Treasury official ⁠nominated to head the Millennium Challenge Corp (MCC), a US aid agency, on Thursday pledged to ensure that evidence-based data would guide decisions on future projects, if confirmed for the job. Hulse, an adviser to the US executive director at the International Monetary Fund, served as acting assistant secretary of public affairs at the US Treasury before his nomination as chief executive of MCC. He worked at the World Bank from 2019 to 2025.

Trump pressures Congress to pass farm bill this year

US President Donald Trump urged Republicans on Thursday to pass a new farm bill before Democrats take control of Congress in January. The US House of Representatives passed its version of a five-year farm bill in April. The long-stalled, sweeping legislation, which funds agricultural and food aid programs, still needs to pass the Senate before it can advance to Trump's desk.

US Fed tells regional staff to expect lower pay increases in 2027, Bloomberg News reports

The US Federal Reserve has told employees at its regional outposts to expect lower pay increases in 2027, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a memo. The budget set by the Fed's ‌Board of Governors in Washington, which would also apply to its 12 regional reserve banks, would set the minimum salary increase at ‌1% in 2027, the report added.

Democrats open probe into Nvidia influence on US Megaspeed investigation

Democratic lawmakers have opened a probe into what influence Nvidia was able to wield over a US Commerce Department investigation of cloud company Megaspeed for possible illegal diversion of chips to China, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters. In the November 19 letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, the ​House Democrats said they wanted to know "whether the department allowed a major American corporation that is financially and personally linked to the Trump administration to interfere with enforcement activity."