​Tens of thousands of workers and students took to the streets across Italy on Friday as the country's largest trade union, CGIL, staged a general strike, demanding higher wages and greater investment in public services. The demonstrations coincided with a broader wave of youth mobilisation across Europe. ‌Student protests were also planned in Germany, France, Britain, Austria, Belgium and Spain over rising living costs and military spending.

"Today is also a very important day because young people are taking to the streets not just in Italy but across Europe," CGIL leader Maurizio Landini said. "Across Europe and among ordinary people, the demand for change is growing," he added.

Other Italian unions, including the grassroots ‌Cobas movement, also called separate strike action, while student demonstrations were planned nationwide amid simmering discontent over the policies of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government. The CGIL strike was scheduled to ‌last the entire working day and involved workers in both the private and public sectors, including schools and healthcare.

Air and rail transport services were excluded from the general strike, while its impact on local public transport was limited by minimum-service requirements. However, a separate rail strike was due to begin at 9 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Friday and run until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Addressing a rally in Rome, Landini said more than one million people had ⁠taken part ​in demonstrations across more than 100 Italian cities. ⁠The Interior Ministry said it was too early to provide its own estimate. The protests come as Italy gears up for a parliamentary election due in 2027.

'WE WILL TAKE OUR FUTURE BACK' Friday's demonstrations follow a nationwide mobilisation ⁠on October 30, when thousands of students joined striking workers to demand more funding for education and relief from rising living and housing costs.

Student groups have since continued protests and occupations at schools and universities, with ​opposition to higher military spending also emerging as a rallying cry. “We are living under a government that, piece by piece, is cutting healthcare and education, taking away ⁠our present and trying to rob us of our future,” said Laura Peritore, 24, a university student.

“We are making it clear that we will not back down and will take our future back.” Parliament is examining Meloni's €26 billion ($30 billion) budget for ⁠2027, ​which CGIL says does not go far enough to support incomes and public services. According to Italian financial newspaper ItaliaOggi, only a fraction of the budget is targeted at under-35s.

Industry Minister Adolfo Urso described Friday's general strike as a "pre-emptive strike", saying CGIL leader Maurizio Landini had called it before he even knew the contents of the budget. Urso also said on Sky ⁠TG24 he had "great respect for those who are demonstrating and for those who have tabled amendments in parliament, where the budget will then be improved."

The union is demanding wage increases ⁠and contract renewals to recover purchasing power lost ⁠to inflation, full indexation of pensions and measures to prevent a rise in the retirement age. “People have very basic problems: they struggle to make ends meet and therefore need higher wages; they need a healthcare system that works; young people need schools that work," Landini said.

"This budget ‌does not address a single ‌one of them."