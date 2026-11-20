Anthropic's post-listing slide deepened the gloom over the AI ‌sector ​on Friday, underscoring how even one of the most eagerly anticipated listings in history has struggled to revive investor enthusiasm. Widely seen as a proxy for the AI trade, Anthropic's listing had been viewed as a potential boost for an industry struggling to regain momentum after ‌a turbulent stretch.

But the stock was last trading at $88.25, about 9% below where it closed following Thursday's smooth debut, giving Anthropic a fully diluted valuation of about $1.6 trillion and a market capitalization of about $1.2 trillion based on shares outstanding. The stock could find support later in the year. London-based index rebalance analytics firm Intropic estimates index-tracking funds could account for purchases of up to 30% ‌of Anthropic's shares by year-end.

Near-term volatility, however, could persist as the initial euphoria around the listing fades and investors assess whether a valuation of about 40 times sales over the ‌past 12 months can be sustained. "We favor patience on Anthropic and recommend evaluating the company as it reports public results," said Kaush Amin, head of private market investing at US Bank Asset Management, adding that the current valuation "assumes years of rapid growth."

The debut has also done little to ease broader concerns about the health of the AI trade. Wall Street's main indexes ended sharply lower on Thursday, while futures pointed to further declines on Friday. Among ⁠the Magnificent Seven ​stocks, Nvidia and Meta Platforms fell more than ⁠3% each in premarket trading, while Amazon and Microsoft dropped more than 2%.

Chip stocks also slid, with AMD and Sandisk down over 6% each and Intel losing more than 4%. The focus now shifts to a potential OpenAI ⁠listing, which would be another major test of investors' appetite for AI stocks. OpenAI has indicated it may go public next year.

PARALLELS WITH SPACEX Anthropic's IPO has drawn parallels with Elon Musk's SpaceX , which ​went public in June after the second-biggest IPO on record.

Anthropic raised $93.5 billion in its IPO after underwriters exercised an option to buy additional shares, surpassing SpaceX's $85.7 billion haul to ⁠become the biggest listing on record. While the companies have different business models, some investors have pointed to SpaceX's sharp swings in the weeks after its debut as a reason for caution over buying Anthropic immediately after its listing.

"There's going ⁠to ​be some volatility like we had with SpaceX. A lot of people are going to have FOMO. I don't think there's any need to get on it on the first trade," said Rob Hackel, CEO of financial advisory and brokerage firm RF Lafferty & Co. SpaceX shares fell about 6%.

Retail investors traded about $772 million of Anthropic shares on Thursday, the most ⁠for an IPO debut since Vanda Research began tracking the data in 2012. The stock's sharp swings have left investors weighing whether to bet on a rebound or brace for ⁠further losses. Options trading, due to begin next ⁠week, could add to the volatility.

"It's not a good environment for Anthropic at the moment," said Carsten Hesse, head of index events at Berenberg. Competition could also weigh on investor sentiment.

Apple is developing an AI agent that can perform tasks on behalf of users, entering ‌a market already being pursued by ‌OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.