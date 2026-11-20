​Malaysia said on Friday that ‌it would ​resettle 10,000 Rohingya refugees in Turkey through a structured skills training programme, but ‌the statement announcing the plan was later removed from Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's Facebook page without explanation.

It was not immediately clear why ‌the statement was removed. Ahmad Zahid's office could not be ‌reached for comment outside office hours in Malaysia. The International Court of Justice ruled on Thursday that the killings and widespread sexual violence against the Rohingya people ⁠by ​Myanmar's security forces ⁠in 2017 amounted to state-sponsored genocide.

In the initial statement, Ahmad Zahid said ⁠the proposal was part of the government's efforts to address the Rohingya ​refugee situation in Malaysia in a more "coordinated, effective and humane manner". The ⁠Turkish Foreign Ministry declined to comment.

Malaysia has grown increasingly frustrated by the ⁠presence of ​refugees from Myanmar, saying hosting them has become a financial burden and a security risk. According to the UN refugee ⁠agency, Malaysia had about 193,000 registered refugees from Myanmar at the end ⁠of February, ⁠around two-thirds of them Rohingya. Malaysia has sent around 10,000 Myanmar nationals back to their country since January.