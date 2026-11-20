Southampton coach Tonda Eckert has ​signed a new contract through ​2029, the second-tier ‌club said ​on Friday, despite uncertainty over his future following his role in the "spygate" scandal. Eckert was ‌handed a suspended six-week ban and fined £28,000 ($36,697) after admitting he authorised the observation of training sessions involving three rival Championship clubs last season.

The ‌Football Association charged Eckert in July, with an independent regulatory ‌commission imposing the sanctions after a hearing. The governing body confirmed in October that the ban would remain suspended until the end of the 2027-28 season. "We've ⁠had ​some conversations that ⁠started a couple of weeks ago, and the goal was always clear: to ⁠show the same commitment we have had for the last 12 months," ​Eckert told the club website.

"I am very grateful for that. ⁠We have started a journey that is not even halfway through - there is ⁠a ​lot more to come." Eckert guided Southampton from 21st place to a fourth-placed finish last season. However, the club were thrown ⁠out of the Championship playoff final and docked four points for the ⁠2026-27 campaign ⁠over the "spygate" affair.

Southampton, who are seventh in the Championship standings, host Derby County on Saturday. ($1 = 0.7630 pounds)