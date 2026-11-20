Myanmar's ​foreign ministry said on ​Friday that a ‌ruling ​by the United Nations' highest court that found the ‌country's security forces conducted state-sponsored genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority "came as a great disappointment". "It should ‌be noted that the judgment of ‌the court was delivered with dissenting opinions and was therefore not decided unanimously," the ministry said in ⁠a statement.

Thursday's ​ruling ⁠by the International Court of Justice found that Myanmar's ⁠military carried mass executions, sexual violence and arson against ​Rohingya in Rakhine State. "..the counterterrorism actions ⁠conducted in northern Rakhine State during 2016-2018 were not ⁠carried ​out with genocidal intent but instead were limited in scope and duration, lasting only ⁠a matter of days, and were undertaken in ⁠direct response ⁠to widespread terrorist attacks," the ministry said.