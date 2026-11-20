European shares fell to a four-week closing low on Thursday, extending their losing streak as broad-based declines hit markets while investors assessed the implications of Anthropic's highly anticipated market debut ‌for the AI trade. Anthropic began trading shortly after European markets closed. The Claude chatbot maker opened above a $2 trillion valuation on its market debut after raising $81.3 billion on Wednesday in a record-shattering IPO, making it one of the most valuable US companies at a time when investors are questioning ‌the durability of the AI boom.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 0.88% at 638.41 points, logging its fourth session of ‌declines and its lowest close since October 23. A broader risk-off mood and weakness in commodity-linked sectors this week pushed the STOXX 600 index further away from the record highs it breached last week.

European AI linked shares rose ahead of the debut, with chip equipment maker ASML gaining 2.2%, while STMicroelectronics rose 2% and Infineon inched up. However, ⁠all three ​trimmed earlier gains by the ⁠close.

Defensive sectors underperformed, with food and beverage and healthcare down 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively, after logging double-digit gains for the quarter as investors sought shelter from volatility tied ⁠to the AI trade. "When you look at the energy prices, and we know that the energy sector is a significant contributor to the performance ​of the European stock market. We have seen the energy prices declining since the beginning of the week, and this is ⁠why also we have seen this, negative trend on the European stocks," said Mabrouk Chetouane, head of global market strategy at Natixis Investment Managers.

"I'm not sure that we can ⁠conclude ​on the fact that this defensive rotation that we have seen over the past few weeks is over." On the M&A front, UniCredit inched higher after the Italian bank and the German government reached a deal on the main sticking points in UniCredit's takeover of ⁠Commerzbank . The German lender's shares fell 1.2%.

Among other stocks, France's Soitec surged 12% after the French semiconductor materials supplier beat market expectations with ⁠its fiscal 2027 forecast. Novartis fell ⁠3.2% after the Swiss drugmaker set midterm sales growth targets at the lower end of its previously projected range.

Sanofi declined 2.9% after Bloomberg News reported the French drugmaker is weighing an acquisition of US ‌drugmaker Insmed.