Andrea Orcel had a point to prove in trying to redraw Europe's banking landscape, after notably ​failing at his first attempt with a blockbuster deal that led to the carve-up of ABN Amro nearly 20 ​years ago.

Victory this week in his two-year fight to take over Germany's Commerzbank ‌marks ​the culmination of three decades of dealmaking for Orcel and puts the UniCredit CEO firmly at the centre of Europe's banking map. "If you ask anybody, even any government, whether Europe needs larger or smaller banks, everybody will tell you larger banks," Orcel said on Thursday after a bitter bid battle which ranks as the largest cross-border banking operation in Europe since the global financial ‌crisis.

The 63-year-old investment banking veteran had worked discreetly with a few trusted lieutenants to gain the upper hand by building up a position in Commerzbank that became so large that the Germans could no longer refuse to sit down with him. People who have worked alongside Orcel describe the banker from Rome as a forceful and ambitious man who was undeterred by public rebukes in his pursuit of Commerzbank, landing a deal which successive UniCredit bosses had failed to deliver for decades.

Orcel arrived as chief executive at UniCredit in 2021, finally ‌joining the Milan-headquartered bank which as a young Merrill Lynch banker he had helped build in 1998. UniCredit had just lost the title of Italy's biggest bank to Intesa Sanpaolo, while Orcel was on the rebound after Spain's Santander dropped its ‌offer to make him CEO in a dispute over pay in the wake of his exit from UBS.

Orcel relentlessly cut costs, shrank UniCredit's balance sheet to boost capital and favoured businesses that required less of it, returning billions to shareholders, helping to drive a tenfold increase in the bank's share price. This gave Orcel a strong currency to pay for M&A, although with lessons of the financial crisis learned, he was at pains to reassure the bank's shareholders that he would never compromise their returns for the sake of a deal.

Only a few months into the job, Orcel broke off talks with Italy's government over the ⁠acquisition of ​Monte dei Paschi di Siena, damaging his credentials in Rome, where officials said ⁠he was too unpredictable to be relied on. While relations with Rome have since improved, the initial blow-up over MPS came back to bite Orcel when Italy blocked UniCredit from buying smaller domestic rival Banco BPM in 2025.

Interviews with a dozen current and former UniCredit employees and ex-UBS colleagues suggest Orcel ⁠mixes meticulous preparation with at times impulsive decision-making. They also describe a restless and demanding executive who plays his cards close to his chest and keeps those around him constantly on their toes.

UniCredit declined to comment for this report. Frustrated at home by the BPM setback, Orcel pivoted to Germany, where ​the year before he had built a stake in Commerzbank, sparking a backlash from management and staff at the country's second-largest lender as well as politicians and regulators.

"Many ask me why Germany. And the truth is that without Germany ⁠you can't really get anywhere. I'm very proud of being Italian: if the German locomotive stops, we stop," Orcel said this week after finally securing his Commerzbank goal with a deal with the government. Tensions had reached boiling point in April when Orcel held an investor call during which he argued that Commerzbank was poorly run ⁠and ​set out his vision for how to fix the problem.

Angered by his attitude, German government officials refused to meet him, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. Commerzbank Chairman Jens Weidmann, a highly respected former Bundesbank chief, ignored Orcel's insistent requests to meet for two years. He eventually relented in June and a month later said: "Everyone needs to act like adults now."

Orcel plans to remove both Weidmann and CEO Bettina Orlopp when the takeover of Frankfurt-based Commerzbank is complete. Berlin and Commerzbank had not ⁠reckoned on how Orcel would use financial derivatives and exploit loopholes in Germany's takeover law to pull off the deal, a second person familiar with the situation said.

In the wake of Orcel's victory, Germany is now moving to change its takeover ⁠rules. In order to reach his goal, Orcel borrowed the playbook of a ⁠major corporate client: the Berlusconi family's MFE broadcaster, whose own low-ball offer for Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 had been financed by UniCredit, a third person with knowledge of the matter said.

Orcel is the first to admit he eats, breathes and sleeps banks and banking. "One should follow one's passions and I've always just liked banks," Orcel said this week.

"On a holiday in Mexico I told my ‌wife-to-be: instead of the ruins, why don't we ‌go take a look at the Mexican banks' branches?"