British ​Prime Minister Andy Burnham ‌said on ​Friday Russia's violation of Polish airspace was "utterly unacceptable", a move defence ‌minister Wes Streeting described as an attempt to divide Ukraine's European allies that would fail.

"The incursion into Polish airspace is utterly ‌unacceptable. I condemn it unreservedly," he said at an ‌EU-UK summitpress conference in Brussels. Russia violated Poland's airspace overnight with three objects that were probably two missiles and a drone, the Polish defence minister ⁠said ​on Friday.

The incursions ⁠were reported as Poland was holding military exercises on Friday involving ⁠the "Coalition of the Willing" that groups allies of Ukraine, including Britain. Streeting, ​speaking at a joint press conference in Nowa Deba, Poland, ⁠said it was another example of a Russian provocation aimed at dividing ⁠Europe.

"Europe ​will not be deterred from our support for Ukraine," he said. "We will not allow (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to ⁠divide our continent, and we recognise that the frontline in Ukraine ⁠is ⁠the frontline for freedom and democracy everywhere."