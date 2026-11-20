UK PM Burnham condemns Russian violation of Polish airspace
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Friday Russia's violation of Polish airspace was "utterly unacceptable", a move defence minister Wes Streeting described as an attempt to divide Ukraine's European allies that would fail.
"The incursion into Polish airspace is utterly unacceptable. I condemn it unreservedly," he said at an EU-UK summitpress conference in Brussels. Russia violated Poland's airspace overnight with three objects that were probably two missiles and a drone, the Polish defence minister said on Friday.
The incursions were reported as Poland was holding military exercises on Friday involving the "Coalition of the Willing" that groups allies of Ukraine, including Britain. Streeting, speaking at a joint press conference in Nowa Deba, Poland, said it was another example of a Russian provocation aimed at dividing Europe.
"Europe will not be deterred from our support for Ukraine," he said. "We will not allow (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to divide our continent, and we recognise that the frontline in Ukraine is the frontline for freedom and democracy everywhere."