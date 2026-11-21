Capital punishment in the United States is again under scrutiny after a Texas execution on Thursday took over an ​hour while the prisoner moaned in pain, according to witnesses.

The execution by lethal injection ​took place less than two months after Tennessee's botched execution of ‌Christa ​Pike, who was hospitalized after two injections failed to kill her during a September 30 attempt to carry out her sentence. The state suspended all executions to investigate that effort and a similar botched attempt to execute another prisoner in May. Here are some basic facts about the death ‌penalty in the US:

WHERE IS THE DEATH PENALTY LEGAL IN THE US? Twenty-seven of the 50 states have capital punishment, though four of those — California, Ohio, Oregon and Pennsylvania — have paused executions via executive order, according to the nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center.

Earlier this month, California Governor Gavin Newsom commuted the death sentences for all 548 inmates slated to be executed in his state, declaring that he views capital punishment ‌as morally wrong. Some states where the death penalty remains legal have not carried out any executions for years or even decades. Kansas, for instance, has not executed anyone since 1965; Wyoming's ‌last execution was in 1992.

The federal government also imposes capital punishment for certain crimes. President Joe Biden ordered a moratorium on executions and commuted the sentences of 37 of the 40 death row inmates while in office, but President Donald Trump rescinded that block upon returning to the White House last year. Trump's Justice Department is seeking the death penalty against more than 40 defendants in pending cases across the country. It will likely be several years before the next federal execution can be ⁠scheduled.

The US ​military also uses capital punishment for serious crimes. The ⁠Pentagon has not executed anyone since 1961, but Nidal Hasan, a former Army major who killed 13 people at Fort Hood in a 2009 mass shooting, is scheduled to be put to death via firing squad on December 3. Secretary of ⁠Defense Pete Hegseth had announced plans to livestream the execution, but Trump overruled him after widespread opposition from Republicans, religious leaders and the public.

The US is one of the few Western countries that still use the death penalty. HOW ARE ​EXECUTIONS CARRIED OUT?

Lethal injection is the most common form, but it also is botched more often than other methods. In some cases, as in Pike's attempted execution or Thursday's ⁠execution in Texas, prison officials have struggled to find a vein to inject in a strapped-down prisoner. The drugs commonly used in lethal injections can also be difficult to obtain. Pharmaceutical companies refuse to sell drugs to prison systems for executions, partly to comply ⁠with ​a European Union ban, leaving US prisons to obtain copies of the drugs from smaller, less-regulated compounding pharmacies.

Some states have responded to the lack of availability by reviving older methods of execution, typically as alternatives. Nine states allow electrocution, nine states allow gas and five states permit firing squads, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. In April, Trump's administration announced it planned to add all three of ⁠those methods as alternatives due to the obstacles in obtaining drugs for lethal injection.

HOW OFTEN DO EXECUTIONS TAKE PLACE IN THE US? There have been 39 executions so far in 2026 ⁠in the US, all taking place in just six ⁠states, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Florida has executed 20 prisoners this year, more than any other state, while Texas has carried out nine executions.

There were 47 executions in 2025, 25 in 2024 and 24 in 2023. A slight majority of Americans favor capital punishment for people convicted of ‌the most serious crimes, according ‌to a Reuters/Ipsos poll in October, though the level of support has dropped in recent years.