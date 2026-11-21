The US Securities ‌and ​Exchange Commission on Friday proposed taking direct control of a comprehensive industry-funded market surveillance tool long the subject of cost and privacy complaints, the agency announced. The proposal makes good ‌on the Trump administration's pledge to rework the so-called Consolidated Audit Trail, which the agency first mandated following the 2010 "flash crash," in which Wall Street indices temporarily erased nearly $1 trillion in market value in minutes.

The surveillance system remains the only source of its ‌kind for comprehensive, real-time data and information about market events — allowing regulators to reconstruct every order, route and execution for US-listed ‌equities and options nationwide — making it crucial to investigations into possible market misconduct including insider trading and market manipulation. But investment industry and stock market operators have battled over who should foot the bill for its development and operations costs while conservative critics earlier decried what they said was the CAT's ⁠invasive ​collection of personal data.

SEC Chair ⁠Paul Atkins said in Friday's statement the changes would make the CAT "accountable in its governance and disciplined in its costs," to the benefit of both ⁠exchange operators and market participants. The system is currently operated by an organization overseen by the industry-funded Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. SEC officials told reporters ​on Friday the CAT's current annual operating costs were down about 45% since 2024 to $137 million.

But under Friday's ⁠proposal, stock exchanges and broker-dealers themselves would collect and report the same data to the agency or its designee, giving the SEC direct control, the agency ⁠said. The ​new rules would also subject the system's costs to annual funding legislation from Congress, something market operators and others warn could expose it to government shutdowns.

The agency earlier this year eliminated the systematic collection and storage of traders' personal information ⁠such as names, addresses and dates of birth. The announcement confirmed that the Trump administration had stepped back from conservatives' most aggressive ⁠moves. The manifesto known as "Project ⁠2025," to which Atkins was a contributor, called for the CAT's outright elimination.

The proposal is subject to a 60-day public comment period prior to any decision on whether to adopt a ‌final version.