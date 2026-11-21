Tumbling technology-related shares led a global stock sell off on Friday, with US traders searching for safe havens as the US 10-year yield dropped by the most in a month. Traders sold stocks ‌in most markets with Japan and Korea down more than 5% overnight. Taiwanese shares were down 17% for the week, their biggest weekly decline since 1990, while on Wall Street chip-maker shares fell 10.7% Friday and 17.1% for the week.

Anthropic, which debuted this week, fell as much as 14.5% on its first full day of trading, just above its $83 IPO pricing, and ended down 9.1% ‌at $88.30. Consumer staples was the sole S&P 500 sector to end in the black on Friday.

"Markets are entering a more defensive phase," said Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at ‌Capital.com. "Strong AI demand and successful individual listings are no longer sufficient to sustain broader risk appetite when investors are questioning valuations, borrowing costs and the outlook for corporate profitability."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 949.73 points, or 1.93%, to 48,147.33; the S&P 500 fell 265.44 points, or 3.70%, to 6,910.39, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1,261.47 points, or 5.28%, to 22,617.73. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 34.89 points, or 3.30%, to 1,021.91. Its ⁠weekly decline of ​8.1% was the largest since early 2020.

The pan-European ⁠STOXX 600 index fell 2%, emerging market stocks fell 3.10% and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed lower by 3.27%. Japan's Nikkei fell 5.06%. The VIX index, linked to the cost of insurance against a drop in ⁠the S&P 500, closed at its highest since April 2025.

As investors sought safe-haven assets, government bonds rallied. The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes fell 10.43 basis points to 4.948%, the largest daily drop since October ​22. The 30-year bond yield fell 6.81 basis points to 5.3329%. The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Federal Reserve, ⁠fell 13.21 basis points to 4.647% even as a rate hike is priced in for next month's policy meeting.

DOLLAR FLAT, OIL RISES LATE The dollar index was little changed after touching a 19-month high on Thursday. The dollar's recent ⁠rally ​has been fueled by bets on tighter monetary policy due to hotter-than-expected US inflation data.

"I think the momentum has stalled for the dollar ... but I think it's a little bit early to pick a top for the dollar," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Capital Markets. The dollar index fell 0.05% to 103.90, with the euro down 0.05% at $1.0961. ⁠Against the Japanese yen, the dollar weakened 0.67% to 158.6.

In commodities, crude prices rose late on Friday on worries about possible attacks in the US-Israeli war with Iran, and ⁠as traders bought crude ahead of next week's Thanksgiving ⁠holiday. US crude rose 1.49% to $83.67 a barrel and Brent rose to $92.61 per barrel, up 0.68% on the day.

Gold prices fell to a 14-month low after the largest weekly drop in 8 months. Spot gold fell 2.81% to $3,520.09 an ounce and spot silver fell 4.22% to $40.95 ‌an ounce. Copper declined 2.9% to $12,162.50 ‌a ton.