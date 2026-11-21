Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas ​Araqchi said Tehran still hoped diplomacy ​could end its war ‌with ​the United States, while US President Donald Trump said Iran wanted a deal but one that was ‌not acceptable to him.

Araqchi told the state-owned Iran newspaper that Tehran was seeking "an agreement that would ensure there was no further war" and wanted guarantees ‌that Washington was serious about negotiations before proceeding further, adding that Iran ‌had discussed with mediators the form and nature of confidence-building measures. The remarks came as diplomatic efforts continued to try to end a conflict that has destabilised the Middle East, ⁠disrupted shipping, ​driven up global ⁠energy prices and drawn in countries across the region

The foreign minister said Iran's red ⁠lines included keeping enriched uranium in the country, though he added that he believed "a ​fair solution" could be reached. "They want to make a deal, but ⁠they don't want to make a deal that's acceptable to me," Trump said at ⁠a ​press conference on Friday.

The United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, prompting Tehran to strike Israel and Gulf states hosting ⁠US military bases. Qatari and Iranian officials met on Tuesday in talks aimed at "bridging perspectives ⁠and narrowing the ⁠gap between proposals presented on the ground," a spokesperson for Qatar's foreign ministry said.