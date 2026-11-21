Suspect in Los Angeles' deadly Palisades fire convicted of arson at retrial
The man accused of deliberately setting the blaze that grew into one of the deadliest, most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history was convicted on Friday of federal arson charges in a retrial of the case, local media reported. Five months after jurors deadlocked in his first trial, a second US District Court jury found Jonathan Rinderknecht, 30, guilty of destroying property by means of fire and arson affecting interstate commerce, according to Los Angeles City News Service and television station KABC-TV. Each offense is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
The case stems from the Palisades fire in January 2025, which killed 12 people and destroyed some 6,800 structures.