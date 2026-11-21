​The man ​accused of deliberately ‌setting the ​blaze that grew into one of the deadliest, ‌most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history was convicted on Friday of federal ‌arson charges in a retrial of ‌the case, local media reported. Five months after jurors deadlocked in his first trial, a second ⁠US ​District ⁠Court jury found Jonathan Rinderknecht, 30, guilty of ⁠destroying property by means of fire and ​arson affecting interstate commerce, according to ⁠Los Angeles City News Service and television station ⁠KABC-TV. ​Each offense is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The ⁠case stems from the Palisades fire in ⁠January ⁠2025, which killed 12 people and destroyed some 6,800 structures.