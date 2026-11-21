​A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck ‌central ​Peru on Friday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said, sending some in the capital Lima ‌into the streets, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage. The quake, which was felt in the capital Lima, struck in the Andean ‌region of Junin at a depth of 129 km, according ‌to Peru's Geophysical Institute.

In Lima, residents evacuated their homes, and television footage showed lawmakers leaving Congress. Vicente Quispe, a local council member in Junin province, about 320 km (200 miles) east ⁠of ​Lima, told local ⁠broadcaster RPP that the authorities had not received reports of damage following the strong tremor.

"So ⁠far, no damage has been reported. This is the first time an earthquake ​of this magnitude has been felt in this area," he said. Junin ⁠is home to several midsize mining operations as well as the Chinalco-owned Toromocho mine, one ⁠of ​Peru's largest copper mines. Peru is the world's third-largest copper producer, and mining is a key driver of the economy.

The US Tsunami ⁠Warning System said there was no tsunami threat following the earthquake. Peru lies along ⁠the Pacific ⁠Ring of Fire, a seismically active zone where tectonic plate movements frequently trigger quakes.